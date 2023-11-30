IX Acquisition Corp. Files Definitive Proxy Statement for Shareholder Meeting Seeking Second Extension

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: IXAQ ) (the “Company”), a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company, today announced that it filed a definitive proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) on November 24, 2023 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to seek shareholder approval to, among other proposals, extend the period of time the Company will have to consummate its initial business combination from December 12, 2023 on a monthly basis up to ten (10) times until October 12, 2024, or such earlier date as determined by the Company’s board of directors (the “Board” and such action, the “Second Extension”). The Company’s shareholders previously approved an extension of the time the Company has to consummate a business combination from April 12, 2023 to May 12, 2023, and to allow the Company, without another shareholder vote, by resolution of the Board, to elect to further extend such deadline in one-month increments up to eleven additional times, until April 12, 2024 (the “First Extension”).



For each month of the Second Extension, IX Acquisition Sponsor LLC, the Company's sponsor will deposit additional funds into the trust account in an amount equal to the lesser of (x) $50,000 or (y) $0.015 for each of the Company’s public shares that remains outstanding and is not redeemed in connection with the Second Extension (the “Contributions”). The Contributions will be placed in the Company's trust account with Morgan Stanley. To mitigate the risk that the Company might be deemed to be an investment company for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, on November 13, 2023, the Company instructed the trustee of the trust account to liquidate the investments held in the trust account and instead to hold the funds in the trust account in an interest-bearing demand deposit account, which is currently expected to earn approximately 4.5% interest. If the Second Extension is approved, the Contributions for December 12, 2023 to April 12, 2024 could be less than the per share amount holders of the public shares would receive in connection with the First Extension from December 12, 2023 to April 12, 2024 if the Second Extension is not approved.

Because the Company is domiciled in the Cayman Islands, any redemption of its ordinary shares would not be subject to the excise tax established by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (the “Excise Tax”). If the Company were to become subject to the Excise Tax in the future, whether in connection with the consummation of a business combination with a U.S. company (including if the Company were to redomicile as a U.S. corporation in connection therewith) or otherwise, whether and to what extent the Company would be subject to the Excise Tax on a redemption of its ordinary shares would depend on a number of factors. If the Company were to become a covered corporation in the future, the per-share redemption amount payable from the Trust Account (including any interest earned on the funds held in the trust account) to the holder of the public shares in connection with a redemption of the Company’s shares are not expected to be reduced by any Excise Tax imposed on the Company.

The extraordinary general meeting in lieu of an annual general meeting of the Company’s shareholders (the “Meeting”) will be held in person at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on December 11, 2023 at the offices of Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, located at 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 11th Floor, New York, New York, 10105. The Company encourages its shareholders to vote in favor of the Second Extension and each other proposal described in the Proxy Statement.

The Company's shareholders of record at the close of business on the record date, November 8, 2023, are entitled to vote the ordinary shares owned by them at the Meeting. Every shareholder's vote is very important, regardless of the number of shares held, and the Company requests the prompt submission of votes.

Shareholders may vote online at https://www.cstproxy.com/ixacq/2023 by following the instructions on their provided proxy card. If the shares are held in an account at a brokerage firm or bank, shareholders must instruct their respective broker or bank how to vote the shares, or the shareholders may cast their vote online at www.cstproxyvote.com by obtaining a proxy from the respective brokerage firm or bank.

