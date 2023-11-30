Submit Release
SB645 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-11-30

WISCONSIN, November 30 - An Act to amend 40.51 (8), 40.51 (8m), 66.0137 (4), 120.13 (2) (g) and 185.983 (1) (intro.); and to create 609.843 and 632.895 (18) of the statutes; Relating to: coverage of routine care related to certain clinical trials by health insurance policies and plans. (FE)

Status: S - Insurance and Small Business

