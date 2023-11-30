Submit Release
Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Increases to Annual Distribution Yield Targets for Purpose Global Bond Fund, Purpose Global Bond Class, and Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce that it has elected to increase the annual distribution target on the Purpose Global Bond Fund (TSX: BND) and Purpose Global Bond Class (TSX: IGB) from 4.65% to 5.15%. In addition, the annual distribution target for Purpose Global Flexible Credit Bond Fund (TSX: FLX) will also increase from 5.50% to 6.25%. The new monthly distribution amounts are shown in the table below and will be effective as of December 2023.

Fund Name Ticker New Monthly
Distribution per
Share/Unit
Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units BND $0.0712
Purpose Global Bond Class – ETF Series IGB $0.0729
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Units FLX $0.0355
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units FLX.B $0.0421
Purpose Global Flexible Credit Fund – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units FLX.U $0.0294


Based on the funds’ continued capital allocation in the new bond issue market coupled with the current interest rate environment, Purpose is able to increase the monthly distribution rates for the above-mentioned funds.

About Purpose Investments
Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $18 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

About Neuberger Berman
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies – including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds – on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. The firm manages $439 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2023.

For further information, please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.


