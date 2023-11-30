USS Mount Whitney Arrives in Larnaca, Cyprus

The U.S. 6th Fleet Blue Ridge-class command-and-control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) arrived in Larnaca, the Republic of Cyprus for a scheduled port visit, November 30, 2023.

The USS Mount Whitney is conducting U.S. operations in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, where the ship’s crew and embarked staff will work alongside allies and partners in support of maritime operations, which encompass naval diplomacy and national efforts to build comprehensive maritime power. The USS Mount Whitney, forward deployed from Gaeta, Italy operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners in the U.S. Sixth Fleet. The fleet operates in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.

U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, and interagency partners including NATO allies and partner nation naval assets.

The Republic of Cyprus is an important regional partner. Port visits aim to strengthen security and stability and build enduring relationships. Liberty for the ship’s crew and embarked personnel is an opportunity to demonstrate a common commitment to ensure goodwill.

U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. Also Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility.

U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability for over 80 years.