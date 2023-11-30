Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,989 in the last 365 days.

USS Mount Whitney Arrives in Larnaca, Cyprus

The U.S. 6th Fleet Blue Ridge-class command-and-control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) arrived in Larnaca, the Republic of Cyprus for a scheduled port visit, November 30, 2023.

The USS Mount Whitney is conducting U.S. operations in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, where the ship’s crew and embarked staff will work alongside allies and partners in support of maritime operations, which encompass naval diplomacy and national efforts to build comprehensive maritime power. The USS Mount Whitney, forward deployed from Gaeta, Italy operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners in the U.S. Sixth Fleet. The fleet operates in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.

U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied, and interagency partners including NATO allies and partner nation naval assets.

The Republic of Cyprus is an important regional partner. Port visits aim to strengthen security and stability and build enduring relationships. Liberty for the ship’s crew and embarked personnel is an opportunity to demonstrate a common commitment to ensure goodwill.

U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. Also Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility.

U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability for over 80 years.

You just read:

USS Mount Whitney Arrives in Larnaca, Cyprus

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more