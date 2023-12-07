Greg Speirs creator of the iconic Lithuania Tie Dye Olympic Basketball Uniform Shirts as seen in "The Other Dream Team" Olympic basketball documentary film. Original Tie Dyed Slam Dunking Skeleton, Since 1992. 1992 © Copyright & Trademark® property of Greg Speirs. Lithuania Tie Dye® & the Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton® and all related indicia and symbols are Official Brands and Licenses of Greg Speirs. Original Tie Dyed Slam Dunking Dribbling Skeleton, Since 1992. 1992 © Copyright & Trademark® property of Greg Speirs. Lithuania Tie Dye® & the Lithuanian Slam Dunking Skeleton® and all related indicia and symbols are Official Brands of Greg Speirs.

The Complete & Accurate Facts Behind the Source of the Iconic 1992 Barcelona Lithuanian Olympic Basketball Uniforms - The Story Within the Story

The 1992 Lithuanian tie dyed apparel brand is owned and was cretaed by NYC apparel Licensor Greg Speirs & who also became the major sponsor of the Lithuanian Basketball Team after the Olympics.” — Mike Thompson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The story was documented in the in the 2012 movie "The Other Dream Team" highlighting Lithuanians’ experiences behind the Iron Curtain, where elite athletes were subjected to brutalities of communism. Lithuania’s basketball stars shared a common goal – to utilize their athletic gifts to help free their country. Aside from the hardships on the road to the 92' Olympics, the film celebrates the original artist's famous Skullman tie-dyed uniforms, now an historic piece of Olympic history. These are the facts behind the source of legendary shirts, the true story within the story, about the saga of the Lithuanian Basketball team's journey to their first Olympics. The facts regarding the source of the iconic shirts were hastily misreported when the story first broke in 1992. The jerseys that the team wore were actually created by New York licensor & apparel designer Greg Speirs, not by a rock group. The initial 1992 stories were proved to be factually incorrect as they were never created as a "Grateful Dead" line by the artist. The line is actually an independent brand which came into this story, created and solely owned by the designer, and were not connected to any other entity. They were licensed to the team by him for something fun to use and wear during the Olympics . The team or the band would still have to license the brand from the artist today if they wished to market his apparel line or any version of it. The artist played a much more significant role in the story than was initially reported, pushed aside by the press in lieu of the preferred narrative, "better" story line and the bigger names involved. Immediately after the Olympics ended and the T-shirts started selling and became a hot collectible, Speirs saw it as a great opportunity to help the team and chose to donate all of what would have been his profits to continue to fund the team. "The reason why Greg was the major sponsor of the 1992 Men’s Lithuanian Olympic Basketball Team is because the biggest sponsorship came from the sales of his shirts." said Slammin' Sports spokesman Mike Thompson. "He donated 100% of his profits to fund the team which started at $450,000 in the first wave of donations and may have skyrocketed to millions according to news reports." All of Greg's continuing profits for the team next went into Lithuanian player Sarunas Marciulionous' 'Sarunas Lithuanian Children’s Fund" to help sick children in need, which was controlled by the former Lithuania team player and NBA star.The band gave a separate $5,000. donation to the team, as was reported in the news, but were not connected to Greg's Skullman tees. These were two separate facts in the story which were not made clear throughout the years of reports about this story.The Lithuanian Slam-DunkingSkullmanon Tie-Dye T-Shirts represented the artist’s interpretation of a team rising from nothing, “Like a Phoenix from the ashes to slam-dunking a flaming basketball to bronze victory. It’s not a dead skeleton, but represents rebirth and a new life. It was not only a victory in Olympic sports, but it was as if it were a triumph over communism itself," recalled Speirs, featured in the 2012 basketball documentary movie, "The Other Dream Team". Creator and designer of the iconic Lithuanian Basketball Tie Dyed Olympic Uniforms explains the meaning in "The Other Dream Team" basketball documentary film. "The story was a major news event impacting popular culture, taking its place in history. It had a major influence on the future of sports fashion, changing the way it was perceived and viewed. The Tie Dyed Slammin Skullman became a legendary household icon." said Mike Thompson of Slammin Sports. "Greg saw it as great opportunity to help the team and Lithuanian charities. The way that Greg's connection and huge donation was virtually unreported in '92 is worthy of a Paul Harvey style 'Rest of the Story' segment," says Mike Thompson. "After 31 years finally beginning to be recognized for his total contribution. The truth is that he played a much more significant role in the story, especially with his funding and donation. Much more attention should have been devoted to that fact. Turns out his part was a lot more significant than reported." Skullman.com celebrated its' 30th Anniversary in 2022. The 30th Year Hoodies can be found here: http://skullman.com/slammin_sports_tm__hoodie.htm 