Tyfoom Introduces API, Improves Employee Recognition, Compliance and Engagement

Fall 2023 Platform Update Enhances Functionality, Reports and Events To Foster Improved Engagement, Training and Communication Within Organizations

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyfoom, the leading engagement platform for employee communication and training, today announced the release of its Fall 2023 platform update. This update introduces a new API for seamless third-party integration, new reports for compliance and recognition, and an events feature to streamline and efficiently disseminate important information to their entire workforce.



Several functionality improvements have also been made to enhance engagement, contributing to a more efficient and productive workplace. These updates are designed to better address the advanced capabilities needed by enterprise organizations, while also improving the overall experience for small- and mid-sized businesses.

Key features released as part of the Fall 2023 platform update include:

API: With this release, Tyfoom introduced a new API. The API empowers users to seamlessly integrate Tyfoom with third-party software, offering enhanced capabilities such as automatic employee provisioning from within HR platforms, synchronization of time logs with payroll systems, the ability to view custom training reports in external systems, and more.

With this release, Tyfoom introduced a new API. The API empowers users to seamlessly integrate Tyfoom with third-party software, offering enhanced capabilities such as automatic employee provisioning from within HR platforms, synchronization of time logs with payroll systems, the ability to view custom training reports in external systems, and more. Policy Report: This report helps administrators to quickly identify if employees have read and accepted all assigned policies to aid with compliance initiatives.

This report helps administrators to quickly identify if employees have read and accepted all assigned policies to aid with compliance initiatives. Badge Report: This feature provides valuable insights into employee achievements, allowing organizations to track and recognize employees who have earned Custom and Mastery Badges during any specified period.

This feature provides valuable insights into employee achievements, allowing organizations to track and recognize employees who have earned Custom and Mastery Badges during any specified period. Unwatched Training Report: This exportable report provides a comprehensive view of assigned trainings and lists employees that have not completed them within a specified timeframe. Administrators can still run and export a report that provides a list of uncompleted trainings by employee.

This exportable report provides a comprehensive view of assigned trainings and lists employees that have not completed them within a specified timeframe. Administrators can still run and export a report that provides a list of uncompleted trainings by employee. Events: The Events feature simplifies the sharing of schedules for upcoming events, including company activities, work holidays, employee birthdays and more. Users can access event details such as dates, locations, times, notes, and attached multimedia content, images, or documents. This feature enhances internal communication and engagement by providing a fingertip-accessible centralized list of events.

Tyfoom has implemented several updates to the administrative site, enhancing its functionality and usability. The site's user interface has been updated, optimized and further refined for mobile access, granting administrators the flexibility to perform essential tasks whenever and wherever they are, even on the go. This includes the ability to approve pause requests from their mobile device, view employee engagement and more.

The navigation menu for administrators has also been updated. It now includes a dedicated "Documentation" tab, consolidating various features into a single section, which simplifies navigation.

"This update will empower our customers by adding tangible value to their daily operations and significantly contribute to creating a more communicative, productive and connected workplace environment," said Mark Nelson, CEO, Tyfoom. "Our new API is designed to offer seamless integration, aligning with the changing demands of our clients."

The Tyfoom Platform's API is now accessible upon request. All other updates made available in the Fall 2023 release are now generally available to customers. To schedule a demo of Tyfoom, visit https://www.tyfoom.com/schedule-a-demo .

About Tyfoom

Tyfoom is the #1 engagement platform for employee communication and training. We provide a simple and easy way to connect all employees with leaders everyday to improve culture, productivity and employee engagement. Tyfoom employs non-disruptive, science-based techniques and gamification to facilitate the transfer of knowledge and increase accountability. For more information visit: www.tyfoom.com .

Media Contact

Chris Walker

VP of Marketing, Tyfoom

480-559-9255

chris.walker@tyfoom.com