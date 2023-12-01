Where to Go for Christmas. How to Plan a Vacation to Paris for the Holidays
The holidays can be a fraught time of year – or they can be very special. Travel-Intel looks at how to spend this Christmas in Paris, from what to do and where to stay to what not to miss, with quick tips and tricks to optimize a seven-day vacation in the City of Light.
— Lark Gould, Editor
For many, however, the winter holidays are simply something to survive. With that in mind, there is usually a reward at the end of it all and that may be a trip on Cunard’s latest ship, the Queen Anne, that launches in May 2024 and features an onboard journey to Broadway and the West End. Award-winning theater producer David Pugh has put his skills to work for the Queen Anne’s maiden season with a uniquely adapted production of Noël Coward’s “Brief Encounter,” directed by Emma Rice. Travel-Intel has the details on this rewarding cruise and how to book it at a discount.
The stories in Travel-Intel also looks at new extended stay options in La La Land, otherwise known as LA. And they also look at where to find cool comforts and fine hospitality on an adventurous, if not arduous, journey through Darwin and Arnhem Land along Australia’s Top End.
Also learn where luxury travelers are heading and what kinds of trips they are taking, according to wealth travel advisors at Virtuoso. Then find out why U.S. hotel rates are rising and what cities to avoid if nightly costs are of concern.
Finally, Travel-Intel looks at Mexico – make that the “heart” of Mexico -- for some intriguing and inspired travel that’s a little off the grid in the central state of Guanajuato. Visit a veritable museum of skeletons from Guanajuato City’s past that was featured in a horror story written decades ago by Ray Bradbury? Find out about the trails of wine, spirits and even cheese along the mountain villages that dot these historic lands.
