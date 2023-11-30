ACWA Awards $10,000 Water Law & Policy Scholarship

INDIAN WELLS, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today announced the winner of its 2023 Stephen K. Hall Water Law & Policy scholarship. Lili Vessereau, a Master in Public Policy Candidate at the Harvard Kennedy School, was selected from a group of exemplary applicants to receive $10,000 to put toward their school tuition costs.



The scholarship was announced at the 2023 ACWA Fall Conference & Expo in Indian Wells, where water professionals from throughout California gather for programs and panel discussions on a variety of key water issues.

“ACWA and its funding partners continue to invest in exceptional graduate-level students who are well on their way to becoming future leaders in our industry,” said ACWA President Pamela Tobin. “We are excited to be able to present this year’s scholarship to a young professional who is committed to bridging the gap between policy and academia in international water diplomacy.”

Vessereau previously worked in the French Government on evaluation and advisory as well as for the UN Secretary General's Envoy on Youth. Her experience in the banking sector and the French Ministry of Ecological transition enabled her to work on the financing models and public policy issues of water infrastructure and access. She is a graduate of La Sorbonne in Law, HEC Paris in Financial Economics and Sciences Po Paris in Public Affairs and a member of the World Youth Parliament for Water.

The scholarship was established in 2007 in honor of former ACWA Executive Director Steve Hall, who passed away in 2010 after a lengthy battle with ALS.

For more information about ACWA’s scholarship programs, including its three undergraduate scholarships, please visit www.acwa.com/about/scholarships.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 470 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com.

Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 669-2387