Presidential Speaker Series Continues with Cardinal Wilton Gregory

Washington, D. C., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Peter Kilpatrick of The Catholic University of America announced the continuation of the Presidential Speaker Series with Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of Washington and University chancellor. "Celebrating Diversity: A Conversation With Cardinal Gregory" marks the second installment of this engaging series, fostering dialogue on crucial topics affecting the University community and beyond.

Scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Della Ratta Auditorium, Maloney Hall (620 Michigan Ave., NE, across from the CUA/Brookland Metro stop) on the University’s campus, this public event welcomes individuals from diverse backgrounds to partake in an insightful discussion.

"As we celebrate the richness of our community at The Catholic University of America, it’s an honor to welcome Cardinal Gregory to our Presidential Speakers Series,” said President Kilpatrick. “His participation amplifies the depth of our collective dialogue, enriching our campus with his wisdom, guidance, and shared commitment to nurturing ideas, perspectives, and values that embody the very essence of our Catholic identity.”

President Kilpatrick initiated the Speaker Series to bring together influential figures and stimulate conversations on pertinent social matters. The inaugural session featured University of Notre Dame Professor Abigail Favale, whose discussion on gender identity from a Catholic perspective garnered significant attention and engaged the community in meaningful discourse .

The upcoming conversation with Cardinal Gregory, the first African American cardinal, holds particular significance as it follows the University's commemoration of Black Catholic History Month. Cardinal Gregory's presence underscores the celebration of diversity within the Church, honoring the contribution of Black Catholics.

In November, the University community honored trailblazers, including Sister Thea Bowman, M.A. 1969, Ph.D. 1972, Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration, and Father Augustus Tolton, the first African American priest, who are both on the journey to sainthood. These events serve as a testament to the University's commitment to recognizing and celebrating diversity in its many forms.

RSVP on the NEST is encouraged for the session. A reception in the adjacent pavilion will follow the conversation to further dialogue and camaraderie among attendees.

Nicole Germain The Catholic University of America 443-540-3121 communications@cua.edu