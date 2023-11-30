Maryland Natural Resources Police Graduates Class of 2023

November 30, 2023

The newest members of the Maryland Natural Resources Police, graduates of the 64th Basic Recruit Class. Photo by Fran Gower

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police (NRP) welcomed 14 new officers following graduation of its 64th Basic Recruit Class on November 30.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz addressed the 14 new officers at their graduation ceremony at Patuxent Research Refuge in Laurel.

“Congratulations to the hard-working men and women who have diligently trained to reach this point,” Secretary Kurtz said. “As Natural Resources Police Officers, they are now officially part of the team that ensures the wildlife, fish, and the public lands we enjoy are conserved and protected for generations to come.”

The recruits completed 36 weeks of training and coursework at the Maryland Police and Corrections facility in Sykesville. In preparation for their mission, they learned Maryland conservation law, criminal procedure, vehicle and traffic laws, physical conditioning, firearms, wildlife identification, emergency vehicle operations, search and rescue, land navigation, and boating navigation.

The new officers will be assigned to patrol districts across the state and complete their formal police training in the field under the supervision of experienced officers.

The 14 new officers are:

Landon Joel Broadwater – Ellerslie, Allegany County

Michael Gilbert Brown – Springdale, Prince George’s County

Dylan Michael Coster – Perry Hall, Baltimore County

Christopher Clark Crable – Cumberland, Allegany County

Katariina Aino Delph – Waldorf, Charles County

Jake Ryan Hipps – Stevensville, Queen Anne’s County

Tyson Jacob Johnson – Rock Hall, Kent County

Ryan Lee Kalbaugh – Cumberland, Allegany County

Jaret Alan Lazich – Big Pool, Washington County

Ashley Samuel Murphy – Reisterstown, Baltimore County

Tyler Matthew Neitzel – California, St. Mary’s County

Anastasia Marie Rhodes – Grasonville, Queen Anne’s County

Dylan Lee Tawes – Salisbury, Wicomico County

Shannon Michele Wagner – Crisfield, Somerset County

Tracing its roots to 1868, NRP is the oldest statewide police force in Maryland and one of the oldest state conservation law agencies in the United States.