Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,035 in the last 365 days.

Maryland Natural Resources Police Graduates Class of 2023

Photo of uniformed officers seated

The newest members of the Maryland Natural Resources Police, graduates of the 64th Basic Recruit Class. Photo by Fran Gower

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police (NRP) welcomed 14 new officers following graduation of its 64th Basic Recruit Class on November 30. 

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz addressed the 14 new officers at their graduation ceremony at Patuxent Research Refuge in Laurel.

“Congratulations to the hard-working men and women who have diligently trained to reach this point,” Secretary Kurtz said. “As Natural Resources Police Officers, they are now officially part of the team that ensures the wildlife, fish, and the public lands we enjoy are conserved and protected for generations to come.”

The recruits completed 36 weeks of training and coursework at the Maryland Police and Corrections facility in Sykesville. In preparation for their mission, they learned  Maryland conservation law, criminal procedure, vehicle and traffic laws, physical conditioning, firearms, wildlife identification, emergency vehicle operations, search and rescue, land navigation, and boating navigation.

The new officers will be assigned to patrol districts across the state and complete their formal police training in the field under the supervision of experienced officers. 

The 14 new officers are: 

Landon Joel Broadwater – Ellerslie, Allegany County

Michael Gilbert Brown – Springdale, Prince George’s County

Dylan Michael Coster – Perry Hall, Baltimore County

Christopher Clark Crable – Cumberland, Allegany County

Katariina Aino Delph – Waldorf, Charles County

Jake Ryan Hipps – Stevensville, Queen Anne’s County

Tyson Jacob Johnson – Rock Hall, Kent County

Ryan Lee Kalbaugh – Cumberland, Allegany County

Jaret Alan Lazich – Big Pool, Washington County

Ashley Samuel Murphy – Reisterstown, Baltimore County

Tyler Matthew Neitzel – California, St. Mary’s County

Anastasia Marie Rhodes – Grasonville, Queen Anne’s County

Dylan Lee Tawes – Salisbury, Wicomico County

Shannon Michele Wagner – Crisfield, Somerset County

Tracing its roots to 1868, NRP is the oldest statewide police force in Maryland and one of the oldest state conservation law agencies in the United States.

You just read:

Maryland Natural Resources Police Graduates Class of 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more