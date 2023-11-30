UPDATE – Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results, and Conference Call
MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 results after market close. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation’s website.
The Corporation will also host a conference call for the financial community on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation’s website at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days.
|FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2023 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
|Date:
|Wednesday, December 13, 2023
|Time:
|7:30 AM
|Dial-in numbers:
|1 416 764-8658 or 1 888 886-7786
|Live audio webcast:
|www.tc.tc/investors
|Conference Recording Playback
|Availability dates:
|December 13 to December 26, 2023
|Access telephone numbers:
|1 416 764-8692 or 1 877 674-7070
|Access code:
|444373 #
|2024 Calendar – Upcoming quarterly results
|1st quarter:
|Tuesday, March 12, 2024
|2nd quarter:
|Wednesday, June 5, 2024
|3rd quarter:
|Wednesday, September 11, 2024
|4th quarter:
|Wednesday, December 11, 2024
