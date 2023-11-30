AMN Healthcare Completes Acquisition of MSDR

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States, today announced it has closed on the acquisition of MSDR. MSDR consists of two healthcare staffing companies that specialize in locum tenens and advanced practices, Medical Search International and DRW Healthcare Staffing.



The Company expects the MSDR acquisition to have an immaterial contribution to AMN’s consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in healthcare total talent solutions to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company provides unparalleled access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment and staffing strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN delivers managed services programs, healthcare executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive labor analytics, revenue cycle management, credentialing solutions, and other services. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "estimates," variations of such words and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and its other periodic reports as well as the Company's current and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Be advised that developments after this press release are likely to cause these statements to become outdated with the passage of time.