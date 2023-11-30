Submit Release
Crown Castle to Present at the Barclays Global Technology Conference 2023

HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that Jay Brown, Crown Castle’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time at the Barclays Global Technology Conference 2023. The presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and is expected to last approximately 30 minutes. The live audio webcast link and presentation for the conference will be available on Crown Castle’s website at www.crowncastle.com, where it will also be archived for replay.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

