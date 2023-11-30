Women in Tech Summit (WITS) Expands and Adds New Offerings for 2024

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Women in Tech Summit (WITS), the premier event for women-identifying, non-binary individuals, and their allies in the technology sector, is thrilled to announce a series of expansive and innovative changes coming in 2024.



“These changes are designed to enrich the educational, inspirational, and connection experiences that the WITS community has requested,” said Gloria Bell, the WITS founder. “New offerings are allowing us to expand our reach and better serve our existing community.”

Expanded Summits

In 2024, WITS will host larger versions of its highly acclaimed in-person conferences. These events cater to women-identifying and non-binary individuals across all technology fields, encompassing both technical and non-technical roles at every career level. The conferences will maintain their traditional tracks - Innovate Yourself, Trends in Technology, and Hands-on Workshops - while introducing new sub-tracks for more in-depth technology insights and career level-specific content.

Spring 2024 Summit: May 2 - 3, 2024 in Philadelphia.

Fall 2024 Summit: Dates and location to be announced.

New Virtual Events

WITS is adding two virtual events each month, focusing on Innovate Yourself and Trends in Technology themes. These regular events will help support and inspire and help grow the reach of the WITS community.

Innovation Women and WITS Networking Roadshow

In partnership with Innovation Women , an online speaker community, WITS will bring in-person networking events to various U.S. cities. Details on these events, including cities and dates, will be communicated through the WITS and Innovation Women newsletters.

Quarterly Deep Dives

Every quarter, WITS will offer an in-depth workshop focusing on either a technical or career development topic. These hands-on sessions, with limited seating, are designed to equip participants with skills to innovate and advance in their careers.

Reinvigorated Slack Community

The WITS Slack channel, a vital platform for our global community to connect, share tips, and offer support, is being revitalized. This renewed space will serve as a dynamic hub for interaction and collaboration. More information on joining the WITS Slack channel can be obtained via the WITS newsletter .

In addition to these new programs, WITS will continue to offer a plethora of networking, community, and learning opportunities through our partner organizations.

WITS is also excited to announce that the call for speaking proposals for the Spring 2024 Summit will officially open on December 1st. This is a fantastic opportunity for industry experts, thought leaders, and innovative thinkers to share their knowledge and insights with a diverse and engaged audience. WITS invites women-identifying and non-binary individuals in tech to submit their proposals and contribute to a dynamic and inspiring event. Details on submitting a speaking proposal can be found here.

Stay tuned for more details and get ready for a transformative year with WITS in 2024!

About Women in Tech Summit

WITS, the Women in Tech Summit, is a program of the 501(c)3 non-profit, the Inspiring Tech Foundation . WITS is a leading event for women-identifying and non-binary individuals in the tech industry, offering opportunities for education, inspiration, and connections. Our mission is to support the growth and advancement of women-identifying and non-binary individuals in technology through a variety of programs and events. For more information visit the WITS website .









Media Contact: Gloria Bell press@womenintechsummit.com 856-556-0505