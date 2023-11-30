GigaCloud Technology Inc Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Another Consecutive Quarter of Record Profitability

Completion of Noble House and Wondersign Acquisitions Subsequent to Quarter End

EL MONTE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were $178.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 39.2% from $128.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.

were $178.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 39.2% from $128.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. Gross profit was $48.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 117.3% from $22.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. Gross margin increased to 27.4% in the third quarter of 2023 from 17.6% in the third quarter of 2022.

was $48.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 117.3% from $22.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. Gross margin increased to 27.4% in the third quarter of 2023 from 17.6% in the third quarter of 2022. Net income was $24.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 3,357.1% from $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net income margin increased to 13.6% in the third quarter of 2023 from 0.5% in the third quarter of 2022.

was $24.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 3,357.1% from $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net income margin increased to 13.6% in the third quarter of 2023 from 0.5% in the third quarter of 2022. Cash was $214.0 million and restricted cash was $0.9 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $143.5 million and $1.5 million as of December 31, 2022, respectively.

was $214.0 million and was $0.9 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $143.5 million and $1.5 million as of December 31, 2022, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $29.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 150.4% from $11.9 million in the third quarter of 2022.



Operational Highlights

GigaCloud Marketplace GMV 2 was $684.8 million in the 12 months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 40.8% from $486.3 million in the 12 months ended September 30, 2022.

was $684.8 million in the 12 months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 40.8% from $486.3 million in the 12 months ended September 30, 2022. Active 3P sellers 3 were 741 in the 12 months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 43.3% from 517 in the 12 months ended September 30, 2022.

were 741 in the 12 months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 43.3% from 517 in the 12 months ended September 30, 2022. Active buyers 4 were 4,602 in the 12 months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 9.6% from 4,198 in the 12 months ended September 30, 2022.

were 4,602 in the 12 months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 9.6% from 4,198 in the 12 months ended September 30, 2022. Spend per active buyer 5 was $148,793 in the 12 months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 28.5% from $115,834 in the 12 months ended September 30, 2022.

was $148,793 in the 12 months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 28.5% from $115,834 in the 12 months ended September 30, 2022. 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV6 was $369.5 million in the 12 months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 67.0% from $221.3 million in the 12 months ended September 30, 2022. 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV represented 54.0% of total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV in the 12 months ended September 30, 2023.



“Our third quarter results continue to impress, with a 39.2% year-over-year increase in revenue and our third consecutive quarter of record profitability. Our continued focus on execution and adaptability has allowed GigaCloud to capitalize on market opportunities when they present themselves,” said Larry Wu, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of GigaCloud. “Further, the closing of the Noble House and Wondersign acquisitions highlights not only our strong profitability and cash position, but affirm our dedication to GigaCloud's mission of delivering a seamless end-to-end shopping experience for our marketplace participants. The two acquisitions provide additional scale and momentum beyond our organic growth and present customers with a diverse, wider range of ways to connect and transact through cutting-edge technology solutions, aiming to elevate the reach and enhance customer stickiness within our marketplace ecosystem. Together, we will further solidify GigaCloud's position as a leader in the global B2B landscape.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were $178.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, increased by 39.2% from $128.0 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in market demand for large parcel merchandise, leading to increases in our GigaCloud Marketplace GMV, sales volume and number of sellers and buyers.

Service revenue from GigaCloud 3P was $51.5 million in the third quarter of 2023, increased by 27.2% from $40.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenue from last-mile delivery services by 63.5% from $17.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 to $27.8 million in the third quarter of 2023 and an increase in revenue from warehouse services by 23.4% from $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 to $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue from ocean transportation services by 49.5% from $10.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 to $5.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to the decrease in the pricing of ocean transportation services.

Product revenue from GigaCloud 1P was $80.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, increased by 38.1% from $58.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to increases in spend per active buyer.

Product revenue from off-platform ecommerce was $46.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, increased by 58.0% from $29.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increased sales in certain third-party off-platform ecommerce.



Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $129.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, increased by 22.7% from $105.4 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Cost of services increased by 23.9% from $32.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 to $40.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in delivery cost by 11.7% from $26.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 to $29.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase in staff cost by 80.0% from $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 to $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2023 as the Company is expanding and an increase in rental cost by 27.9% from $4.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 to $5.5 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Cost of product sales increased by 22.1% from $72.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 to $88.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to an increase in product cost by 20.6% from $56.3 million in the third quarter of 2022 to $67.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 and an increase in delivery costs by 50.0% from $7.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 to $11.4 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was $48.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, increased by 117.3% from $22.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. Gross margin increased to 27.4% in the third quarter of 2023 from 17.6% in the third quarter of 2022.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $17.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, decreased by 6.0% from $18.3 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Selling and marketing expenses were $11.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, increased by 61.8% from $6.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in staff cost related to selling and marketing personnel by 85.2% from $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 to $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, and an increase in platform service fee we incurred to certain third-party ecommerce websites by 84.6% from $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 to $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2023.

General and administrative expenses were $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, decreased by 49.6% from $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation expense by 96.1% from $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 to $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, as the Company recognized a significant amount of share-based compensation at its initial public offering in the third quarter of 2022.

Research and development expenses were $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2023, whereas the Company did not have research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to system wide technological upgrades on GigaCloud Marketplace to support the Company’s growth.



Operating Income

Operating income was $31.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, increased by 654.8% from $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses were $5.6 million in the third quarter of 2023, increased by 180.0% from $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net Income

Net income was $24.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 3,357.1% from $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net income margin increased to 13.6% in the third quarter of 2023 from 0.5% in the third quarter of 2022.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.59 in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $0.01 in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA7 was $29.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, increased by 150.4% from $11.9 million in the third quarter of 2022.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” set forth at the end of this press release.

2 GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions ordered through our GigaCloud Marketplace including GigaCloud 3P and GigaCloud 1P, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.

3 Active 3P sellers means sellers who have sold a product in GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.

4 Active buyers means buyers who have purchased a product in the GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.

5 Spend per active buyer is calculated by dividing the total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of active buyers as of such date.

6 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions sold through our GigaCloud Marketplace by 3P sellers, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash of $214.0 million and restricted cash of $0.9 million, compared to $143.5 million and $1.5 million as of December 31, 2022, respectively.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $82.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $23.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily attributable to net income of $58.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023, adjusted primarily by prepayments and other current assets, accrued expenses and other current liabilities, inventories, and accounts receivable.

Net cash used in investing activities was $9.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $0.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, consisting primarily of advances paid for the acquisition of $8.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Net cash used in financing activities was $3.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $33.8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, consisting primarily of cash paid for finance lease obligations of $1.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and payment of share repurchase of $1.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Share Repurchase Program

The Company established a share repurchase program in June 2023 under which the Company may purchase up to $25.0 million of its Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.05, over a 12-month period. From the launch of the share repurchase program on June 14, 2023 to September 30, 2023, the Company in aggregate purchased approximately 215,000 Class A ordinary shares in the open market at a total consideration of approximately $1.6 million pursuant to the share repurchase program.

Events Subsequent to September 30, 2023

Noble House Acquisition

As previously disclosed, on September 11, 2023, the Company entered into an asset purchase agreement as the stalking horse bidder to acquire substantially all of the assets of Noble House Home Furnishings, LLC and certain of its affiliates (“Noble House”) in connection with Noble House’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the “Bankruptcy Court”). On October 27, 2023, the Bankruptcy Court entered the order approving the sale of Noble House’s assets to the Company. On October 31, 2023, the Company completed the purchase for $85 million in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.

Wondersign Acquisition

As previously disclosed, on November 15, 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of all of the outstanding stock of Apexis, Inc., a Florida corporation dba Wondersign (“Wondersign”), for a total cash consideration of $10.0 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments.

The Company is determining the accounting treatment of the two acquisitions according to the U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. The two acquisitions will be reflected in the Company's financial results and financial guidance in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Business Outlook

Subsequent to the completion of the acquisitions of Noble House and Wondersign, the Company expects its total revenues to be between $217 million and $223 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/ .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, which is net income excluding interest, income taxes and depreciation, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense, a non-GAAP financial measure, to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures, which may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” set forth at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

GigaCloud Technology Inc UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) December 31, September 30, 2022 2023 US$ US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash 143,531 213,986 Restricted cash 1,545 906 Accounts receivable, net 27,142 31,433 Inventories 78,338 82,374 Prepayments and other current assets 7,566 12,785 Total current assets 258,122 341,484 Non-current assets Operating lease right-of-use assets 144,168 163,008 Property and equipment, net 13,053 12,706 Deferred tax assets 75 71 Other non-current assets 3,182 12,507 Total non-current assets 160,478 188,292 Total assets 418,600 529,776 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Current portion of long-term borrowings 207 7 Accounts payable (including accounts payable of VIEs without recourse to the Company of US$4,185 and US$5,089 as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively) 31,573 40,203 Contract liabilities (including contract liabilities of VIEs without recourse to the Company of US$385 and US$529 as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively) 2,001 3,735 Current operating lease liabilities (including current operating lease liabilities of VIEs without recourse to the Company of US$1,864 and US$1,248 as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively) 27,653 32,893 Income tax payable (including income tax payable of VIEs without recourse to the Company of US$280 and US$1,990 as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively) 4,142 9,737 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including accrued expenses and other current liabilities of VIEs without recourse to the Company of US$442 and US$1,531 as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively) 37,062 53,868 Total current liabilities 102,638 140,443 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities, non-current (including operating lease liabilities, non-current of VIEs without recourse to the Company of US$3,322 and US$844 as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively) 116,564 131,496 Deferred tax liabilities 472 327 Finance lease obligations, non-current 867 83 Non-current income tax payable 2,894 3,229 Total non-current liabilities 120,797 135,135 Total liabilities 223,435 275,578 Commitments and contingencies — — Shareholders’ equity Treasury shares, at cost (4,624,039 and 227,819 shares held as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively) (231 ) (1,595 ) Subscription receivable from ordinary shares (81 ) — Class A ordinary shares (US$0.05 par value, 50,673,268 shares authorized, 31,357,814 and 31,642,218 shares issued as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively, 31,357,814 and 31,427,017 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023, respectively) 1,568 1,582 Class B ordinary shares (US$0.05 par value, 9,326,732 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of both December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023) 466 466 Additional paid-in capital 109,049 111,328 Accumulated other comprehensive income 804 294 Retained earnings 83,590 142,123 Total shareholders’ equity 195,165 254,198 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 418,600 529,776





GigaCloud Technology Inc UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands except for share data and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 US$ US$ US$ US$ Revenues Service revenues 40,518 51,474 104,559 129,848 Product revenues 87,480 126,693 259,908 329,246 Total revenues 127,998 178,167 364,467 459,094 Cost of revenues Services (32,630 ) (40,375 ) (90,175 ) (103,924 ) Product sales (72,819 ) (88,934 ) (217,852 ) (236,374 ) Total cost of revenues (105,449 ) (129,309 ) (308,027 ) (340,298 ) Gross profit 22,549 48,858 56,440 118,796 Operating expenses Selling and marketing expenses (6,768 ) (10,951 ) (17,782 ) (27,382 ) General and administrative expenses (11,533 ) (5,831 ) (18,696 ) (16,878 ) Research and development expenses — (377 ) — (1,581 ) Total operating expenses (18,301 ) (17,159 ) (36,478 ) (45,841 ) Operating income 4,248 31,699 19,962 72,955 Interest expense (139 ) (215 ) (439 ) (1,132 ) Interest income 94 937 218 2,011 Foreign currency exchange losses, net (1,538 ) (2,723 ) (3,830 ) (2,153 ) Government grants — 78 — 473 Others, net (34 ) 15 402 (7 ) Income before income taxes 2,631 29,791 16,313 72,147 Income tax expense (1,974 ) (5,589 ) (4,817 ) (13,614 ) Net income 657 24,202 11,496 58,533 Accretion of Redeemable Convertible Preferred Shares (197 ) — (941 ) — Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 460 24,202 10,555 58,533 Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes (685 ) (9 ) (2,471 ) (510 ) Total other comprehensive loss (685 ) (9 ) (2,471 ) (510 ) Comprehensive Income (28 ) 24,193 9,025 58,023 Net income per ordinary share —Basic 0.01 0.59 0.29 1.43 —Diluted 0.01 0.59 0.29 1.43 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used in computing net income per ordinary share —Basic 27,740,733 40,769,219 18,926,092 40,794,241 —Diluted 27,740,733 40,878,759 18,926,092 40,881,065





GigaCloud Technology Inc UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2023 US$ US$ Operating activities: Net Income 11,496 58,533 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Allowance for doubtful accounts 5 229 Inventory write-down 556 888 Deferred tax (541 ) (141 ) Share-based compensation 9,086 2,074 Depreciation and amortization 1,037 1,150 Lease expense to reduce right-of-use assets 25,624 23,304 Gain from disposal of property and equipment — (2 ) Unrealized foreign currency exchange gains — 248 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,131 ) (4,549 ) Inventories (2,530 ) (4,924 ) Prepayments and other current assets (583 ) (6,934 ) Accounts payable 5,292 8,347 Contract liabilities (1,611 ) 1,771 Income tax payable (727 ) 5,651 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,907 19,049 Operating lease liabilities (23,545 ) (21,972 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 23,335 82,722 Investing activities: Cash paid for purchase of property and equipment (616 ) (823 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment — 2 Advances paid for the acquisition — (8,500 ) Net cash used in investing activities (616 ) (9,321 ) Financing activities: Repayment of finance lease obligations (2,805 ) (1,650 ) Repayment of bank loans (240 ) (190 ) Payment of share repurchase — (1,594 ) Proceeds from prepaid consideration of restricted shares 1,578 — Proceeds from initial public offering, net of IPO costs 35,315 — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 33,848 (3,434 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash (2,702 ) (151 ) Net increase in cash and restricted cash 53,865 69,816 Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 63,862 145,076 Cash and restricted cash at the end of the period 117,727 214,892 Supplemental information Interest expense paid 439 1,132 Income taxes paid 6,085 8,104 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchase of property and equipment under finance leases 2,719 — Settlement of subscription receivable from ordinary shares — 312





GigaCloud Technology Inc. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) Three Months

Ended September 30, Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 US$ US$ US$ US$ Net Income 657 24,202 11,496 58,533 Add: Income tax expense 1,974 5,589 4,817 13,614 Add: Interest expense 139 215 439 1,132 Less: Interest income (94 ) (937 ) (218 ) (2,011 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 378 390 1,037 1,150 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 8,887 317 9,086 2,074 Adjusted EBITDA 11,941 29,776 26,657 74,492



