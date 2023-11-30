AWS Products and Services Now Available for Canadian Federal Government Through Carahsoft

Carahsoft Expands Availability of Secure Cloud Solutions to Government of Canada

RESTON, Va., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp, The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), today announced it has expanded its partnership to provide the full suite of AWS cloud solutions to all levels of the Government of Canada, including federal, provincial, territorial, municipal and Crown corporations.



AWS is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud solution provider, offering over 200 fully integrated capabilities. Carahsoft’s Canadian solutions portfolio will now provide access to all AWS cloud services and professional services – from custom app development, archiving, big data and analytics, to security and compliance – offering a wide range of cloud-based technologies to securely drive cloud modernization with agility and efficiency.

“Expanding the availability of AWS capabilities into the Canadian marketplace is a huge step forward in better serving our Public Sector customers across North America,” said Tina Chiao, Sales Director for AWS Public Sector at Carahsoft. “Through the collaborative efforts of our reseller partners, we are excited to facilitate this milestone, supporting the Government of Canada’s mission and digital transformation efforts with comprehensive, flexible, and scalable cloud solutions from AWS.”

Carahsoft plans to open contract pathways for AWS in Canada and will also leverage the company’s reseller partners to make these solutions available for the Canadian Public Sector For more information, visit this page or contact the Carahsoft AWS team at 888-662-2724 or AWS@carahsoft.com. Learn more about Carahsoft’s Government of Canada IT procurement contracts here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across U.S. and Canada as well as Healthcare and Education markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com