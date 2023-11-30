Minim Inc. Responds to Unusual Trading

MANCHESTER, NH, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –Manchester based Minim Inc. issued the following statement regarding unusual trading in its common stock. Normally, the Company does not comment on market activity or rumors. However, Minim is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the Company that would account for the recent increase in the market price and increase in the level of trading volume of its shares.

Minim Inc. - Jason@minim.com