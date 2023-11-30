DBEDT NEWS RELEASE: TOTAL VISITOR ARRIVALS AND VISITOR SPENDING DECLINED FOR THE THIRD STRAIGHT MONTH COMPARED TO 2022

DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM

November 30, 2023

HONOLULU – According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), both visitor arrivals and visitor spending declined for the third straight month compared to 2022, as Hawaiʻi’s visitor industry continued to feel the impact of the August Lahaina wildfires. A total of 734,582 visitors came in October 2023, down 3.2 percent from October 2022. When compared to pre-pandemic 2019, this represents a 92.3 percent recovery in total visitor arrivals from October 2019. As measured in nominal dollars, total visitor spending was $1.51 billion in October 2023, a decrease from October 2022 ($1.54 billion, -2.0%), but higher than October 2019 ($1.33 billion, +13.8%).

In October 2023, 700,293 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 34,290 visitors came via 17 out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 727,400 visitors (-3.7%) arrived by air and 31,208 visitors (+9.9%) came by cruise ships in October 2022, and 775,675 visitors (-9.7%) arrived by air and 20,516 visitors (+67.1%) came by cruise ships in October 2019. The average length of stay by all visitors in October 2023 was 8.49 days, compared to 9.00 days (-5.7%) in October 2022 and 8.38 days (+1.4%) in October 2019. The statewide average daily census[1] was 201,171 visitors in October 2023, compared to 220,230 visitors (-8.7%) in October 2022 and 215,125 visitors (-6.5%) in October 2019.

In October 2023, 362,258 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, down from October 2022 (410,724 visitors, -11.8%), but an increase compared to October 2019 (354,007 visitors, +2.3%). U.S. West visitor spending of $699.3 million declined from October 2022 ($778.2 million, -10.1%) but was higher than October 2019 ($538.7 million, +29.8%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in October 2023 ($225 per person) was moderately higher than October 2022 ($218 per person, +3.3%) but was considerably more than October 2019 ($178 per person, +27.0%).

In October 2023, arrivals from the U.S. East of 164,992 visitors declined compared to October 2022 (177,002 visitors, -6.8%) but increased from October 2019 (148,075 visitors, +11.4%). U.S. East visitor spending of $426.6 million was slightly lower than October 2022 ($428.6 million, -0.5%) but was much higher than October 2019 ($301.2 million, +41.6%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in October 2023 ($274 per person) was more than October 2022 ($251 per person, +9.2%) and October 2019 ($219 per person, +25.2%).

There were 60,044 visitors from Japan in October 2023, which was an increase compared to October 2022 (24,171 visitors, +148.4%) but was much lower than October 2019 (134,557 visitors, -55.4%). Visitors from Japan spent $90.5 million in October 2023, compared to $41.4 million (+118.9%) in October 2022 and $195.7 million (-53.7%) in October 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in October 2023 ($242 per person) was more than October 2022 ($231 per person, +5.1%) but was less than October 2019 ($250 per person, -3.0%).

There were 25,381 visitors from Canada in October 2023, which was a decrease compared to October 2022 (33,550 visitors, -24.4%) and October 2019 (32,250 visitors, -21.3%). Visitors from Canada spent $68.0 million in October 2023, compared to $74.1 million (-8.2%) in October 2022 and $63.0 million (+7.9%) in October 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in October 2023 ($227 per person) was more than October 2022 ($199 per person, +14.0%) and October 2019 ($167 per person, +36.0%).

There were 87,618 visitors from all other international markets in October 2023, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 81,952 visitors (+6.9%) from all other international markets in October 2022 and 106,786 visitors (-17.9%) in October 2019.

In October 2023, a total of 4,600 transpacific flights with 1,015,687 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, compared to 4,572 flights (+0.6%) with 974,071 seats (+4.3%) in October 2022 and 4,807 flights (-4.3%) with 1,063,333 seats (-4.5%) in October 2019.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka:

The effects of the Maui wildfires continued into October, impacting both visitor arrivals and spending for the third consecutive month. As areas in West Maui reopened, Maui tourism showed signs of a slow recovery.

Visitor arrivals from Japan had a 44.6 percent recovery rate in October 2023. This marks the highest recovery rate since April 2020 for this market. During my recent visit to Japan with Governor Josh Green, it was humbling to see the sympathy expressed by Japanese officials regarding the Maui wildfires. We are optimistic that the Japanese market will lead the tourism recovery in the future months.

[1] Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.