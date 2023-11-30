Mandera Governor appeals for help as supplies run out

The NGO said 34,845 families had been affected by floods in Mandera after Dawabroke River broke its banks.

“So far, seven people have died in the flooding in Mandera, and there have been reports of gender-based violence among those displaced,” it said.

On Wednesday, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights urged the government to put more effort in El Nino mitigation.

The commission said response at both national and county level had not matched the worsening situation.

"The commission regrets that the response by governments at both levels has not matched the surging situation, which has regrettably led to the loss of 52 lives and displacement of 56,000 others so far as per media reports," chairperson Roseline Odede said.

She said the Constitution mandates both national and county governments to undertake disaster management initiatives.