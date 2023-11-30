Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,565 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,047 in the last 365 days.

Mandera Governor appeals for help as supplies run out

The NGO said 34,845 families had been affected by floods in Mandera after Dawabroke River broke its banks.

“So far, seven people have died in the flooding in Mandera, and there have been reports of gender-based violence among those displaced,” it said.

On Wednesday, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights urged the government to put more effort in El Nino mitigation.

The commission said response at both national and county level had not matched the worsening situation.

"The commission regrets that the response by governments at both levels has not matched the surging situation, which has regrettably led to the loss of 52 lives and displacement of 56,000 others so far as per media reports," chairperson Roseline Odede said.

She said the Constitution mandates both national and county governments to undertake disaster management initiatives.

You just read:

Mandera Governor appeals for help as supplies run out

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more