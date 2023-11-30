COP28: The Climate Crisis Is a Hunger Crisis

November 30, 2023

Action Against Hunger urges world leaders to honor commitments to support climate change adaptation and mitigation efforts around the world. A warmer, less predictable climate means less food on the table for millions of people worldwide, especially in places where conflict, economic instability, and recurring extreme weather events make adapting to climate change challenging. Climate change-induced droughts, floods, and higher temperatures are destroying the planet’s food sources, particularly in regions where communities rely on agriculture as their primary source of food and income. Farmers, who rely on their harvests, are seeing their crops wash away in high waters, dry up in droughts, or burn in wildfires. Herders have to walk farther and farther for grazing land and water for their livestock to survive, and lose their animals in climate disasters. As the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events continue to escalate, vulnerable populations are being pushed deeper into hunger and poverty. Today, as many as 783 million people worldwide are experiencing hunger. By 2050, the climate crisis could increase this figure by another 80 million people. COP28 presents a critical moment for world leaders to commit to decisive climate action. That’s why Action Against Hunger calls on leaders at COP28 to take united action to address the devastating impacts of the climate crisis on global food security.

Our Demands Too Hot to Eat Action Against Hunger calls on governments to act urgently at COP28 to address the devastating impacts of the climate crisis on humanitarian needs and the rights to food, nutrition, water, health, and a healthy environment.

What is COP28? The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) is an opportunity for major carbon-emitting nations to work on solutions to tackle climate change and prevent global warming from exceeding 1.5°C. This year’s COP28, from November 30 to December 12 in Dubai, presents a critical moment for world leaders to take decisive climate action. By moving quickly and equitably away from all fossil fuels and honoring climate-finance commitments, leaders can safeguard food security for present and future generations hit hardest by climate change. What is climate justice and how can we achieve it? Climate justice addresses the climate crisis’ disproportionate impact on communities who have contributed very few greenhouse gas emissions. And, though they have done the least to cause climate change, the poorest and most marginalized communities are often the most vulnerable to its deadly effects. The climate crisis is a hunger crisis. But, like hunger, it’s a challenge we can solve. At Action Against Hunger, we’re working hand-in-hand with communities around the world to adapt to changing climates, to better prepare for disasters, to build resilience, and to scale up sustainable solutions.