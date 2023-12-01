Beyond Key & Snowflake Join Forces To Deliver Cutting-Edge Data Management Solutions and Services
This Partnership Marks a Significant Milestone in Beyond Key's Commitment to Providing Cutting-Edge Solutions to ClientsCHICAGO, ILLINOS, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Key, a leading technology development and consulting firm, and Snowflake, a cloud data platform company, have joined hands to deliver cutting-edge data management solutions to businesses of all sizes.
As a Snowflake consulting partner, Beyond Key will offer a comprehensive suite of Snowflake consulting services. This includes strategic planning, data migration and integration, Snowflake development and optimization, data analytics and business intelligence, and security and compliance.
This move will help customers accelerate their adoption of Snowflake and realize the full potential of their cloud data platform.
"We are delighted to partner with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to offer state-of-the-art data management solutions and related services to our clients," says Piyush Goel, CEO of Beyond Key. "As a global company, we have been helping businesses worldwide grow and thrive by providing them with software solutions & services, and developing long-term client relationships. Our partnership with Snowflake will facilitate us to deliver faster, smarter, and more secure data solutions that drive business value and growth."
Increased Value the Beyond Key-Snowflake Partnership Will Deliver
This partnership will help Beyond Key offer a multitude of advantages to clients seeking to get the best out of their investing in Snowflake. Here are the key benefits:
1. Scalability Beyond Limits
Beyond Key will now be able to help clients capitalize on Snowflake's architecture in scaling up or scaling down their infrastructure as and when needed. Clients will benefit from unmatched flexibility and a significant cost benefit compared to traditional data solutions. Snowflake's unique multi-cluster shared data architecture separates computing and storage, enabling businesses to utilize its virtually unlimited resources as and when needed and pay only for the duration of utilization down to the second.
2. Simplified Data Management
Snowflake simplifies sharing data across organizations and ecosystems, facilitating collaboration and fostering data-driven decision-making. Snowflake's data-sharing feature allows businesses to share live and governed data with internal or external parties without copying or moving data. This enables businesses to create a single source of truth for their data and to access real-time insights from their partners, customers, or suppliers.
3. Security and Compliance
Snowflake's built-in security features and compliance certifications provide peace of mind, ensuring sensitive data remains protected, and your business meets regulatory requirements. Snowflake's platform encrypts data at rest and in transit, supports role-based access control, implements auditing and logging, and complies with various standards and regulations, such as GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI DSS. Snowflake also allows businesses to manage their encryption keys, giving them complete control over their data security.
4. Unmatched Performance
Snowflake's innovative design ensures high performance and low latency, enabling businesses to get insights from their data quickly. Snowflake's platform supports various types of data, such as structured, semi-structured, or unstructured, and multiple workloads, such as analytics, machine learning, or application development. Snowflake also leverages the cloud-native services of its supported cloud providers, such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud Platform, to optimize the performance and reliability of its platform.
What can Beyond Key do for its clients?
Beyond Key works closely with Snowflake to implement industry best practices for data management, data governance, data integration, data warehousing, business intelligence, and analytics to ensure customers deploy successful projects.
Beyond Key's team of certified Snowflake experts can help you with tasks such as:
- Migrating data from other sources to Snowflake
- Designing and building data pipelines and workflows using Snowflake
- Optimizing the performance and cost of Snowflake
- Developing and deploying applications that use Snowflake
- Integrating Snowflake with other tools and services
- Implementing data governance and security best practices with Snowflake
- Providing training and support for Snowflake
As a Snowflake select service partner, Beyond Key will also offer 24x7 support for all aspects of Snowflake deployment for its clients.
About Beyond Key
Beyond Key is a global technology solutions provider that has been providing top-notch software solutions & consulting services to its international clients for 18 years. We have delivered delightful assistance on multiple projects to our customers across various industry verticals.
Beyond Key offers innovative consulting into various technologies like business intelligence, data analytics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, chatbots, cybersecurity, web and mobile app development.
