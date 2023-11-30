Final Touches of Al Shubaily Grand Mall in Al Khobar is Underway
EINPresswire.com/ -- The prestigious Saudi company "Arabian Al Esaar" is about to open its new project, "Al Shubaily Grand Mall," which will occupy six million square metres in the Eastern Province city of "Al Khobar," in the final quarter of 2024. The company's goal is to continue being one of the leading suppliers and operators of shopping malls in the future. It's going to be among the Middle East's biggest commercial complexes.
"Al Shubaily Grand Mall" is the newest tourist attraction in the Eastern Province. Its perfect location on the east coast, facing the King Fahd Causeway, is one of its defining features. On three sides, water forms an aesthetically pleasing geometric pattern, emulating a floating island in the Gulf. This large project aligns with Arabian Al Esaar's objective, which is to create integrated projects that support the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's "Vision 2030," attract investments, both nationally and internationally, and strengthen the country's economy.
"Al Shubaily Grand Mall" will be operated by Arabian Al Esaar due to its team's background in overseeing major commercial complexes. Nevertheless, the most recently constructed Al Shubaily Grand Mall is an example of architectural art; its style draws inspiration from Andalusian architecture, particularly the Alhambra Palace. Therefore, it is a unique tourist destination in Al Khobar and a noteworthy addition to the Eastern Region's landmarks.
The Al Shubaily, Grand Mall project spans more than 800,000 square metres. The leasable area of its 1.7 km long seashore exceeds 184,000 sqm. Amongst them is the biggest man-made lake in the Middle East. Along with approximately 2,000 residential and hotel units, the project boasts over 400 retail businesses, 200 international restaurants and cafes, and more than 3,000 parking spots.
"Al Shubaily Grand Mall" encompasses the Valley area as well. This area is known for its exquisite interior designs and is home to some of the most renowned restaurants and cafes globally. Additionally, it has a theatre section with 11 theatres to accommodate all guests comfortably and 7 sizable entertainment zones totaling 98,000 sqm, offering a distinctive entertainment experience for all ages.
According to Saud Al Shubaily, CEO of Arabian AlEsaar, "Al Shubaily Grand Mall is a great economic added value for the Eastern Region and is expected to support the national economy and development in the Kingdom as a mega project that will enrich the real estate sector in general, boosting the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030." In order to fulfill the various shopping needs and market demands, Arabian Al Esaar has six future large-scale projects that meet worldwide standards. These projects are thoughtfully placed in the most desirable areas of the Kingdom, including Riyadh, Mecca, Qatif, Hail, and Al Khobar.
To learn more about Arabian Al Essar, visit: http://arabian-alesaar.com
Jawaher Alhumaizi
