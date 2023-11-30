Zachor's Article on Secondary Liability in Federal Terror Financing Laws to be Pulished in Premier Financial Law Journal

QR Code

Humanitarian Front Terror Financing Loophole Exposed and Framework for Legal Action Set Forth

Terror groups have learned that there are a number of purported humanitarian groups that are happy to fund terror in violation of US laws and this law review article provides a strong response.” — Marc Greendorfer

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zachor Legal Institute is pleased to announce that a law review article on aiding and abetting liability under federal terror financing laws has been accepted for publication in one of the nation's top financial law journals. The article, which can be found on SSRN (Social Science Research Network) in draft form prior to publication by the journal, lays out a comprehensive framework for holding third parties accountable for supporting terror and providing justice to the victims.

This article, authored by Zachor's President Marc Greendorfer, delves into the complex issue of aiding and abetting liability in the context of federal terror financing laws. It provides a thorough analysis of the legal principles and precedents surrounding this issue and offers practical solutions for holding third parties accountable for their involvement in terror financing. In particular, with terror groups using humanitarian or non profit groups as cover for their fundraising and other support mechanisms, this article will provide victims of international terror with a new way to obtain compensation and hold accountable third parties who know that they are assisting terror.

The acceptance of this article for publication in a premier financial law journal is a testament to the quality and significance of Zachor's research. Zachor is proud to contribute to the ongoing discussions and efforts to combat terror financing and bring justice to the victims. The team at Zachor Legal Institute is committed to advocating for the rights of those affected by terror and believes that this article will serve as a valuable resource for legal professionals, policymakers, and the general public.

Zachor invites everyone to read the article on SSRN and join the mission to hold third parties accountable for their role in terror financing.

Link to article: https://papers.ssrn.com/abstract=4377025