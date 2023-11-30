Asurint Achieves 10th Straight HRO Today Baker’s Dozen Award

Clients Rank Asurint A Top Enterprise Pre-Employment Background Screening Provider

Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint is pleased to announce that the company has once again been named a top Enterprise Pre-Employment Background Screening Provider by HRO Today (Human Resource Outsourcing Today).

Each year, the magazine publishes its Baker’s Dozen, which is based exclusively on customers’ feedback. More than 60 consumer reporting agencies were evaluated by online survey in 2023 and only 13 made the final list of top-performers. For Asurint, 2023 marks the tenth consecutive year earning the honor. This year the company achieved a top five recognition.

“We are thrilled and honored to once again be recognized in the prestigious HRO Today Baker’s Dozen Awards,” says Gregg Gay, CEO and Co-Founder of Asurint. “This marks our 10th consecutive year securing a spot among the top Enterprise Pre-Employment Background Screening Providers. To be ranked highly in such a competitive field is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the entire Asurint team. This achievement underscores our commitment to excellence, innovation, and providing our clients with cutting-edge background screening solutions. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our clients for their trust and partnership, which motivates us to continually raise the bar in delivering accurate and reliable services.”

Results of the HRO Today Baker’s Dozen surveys are analyzed across three categories: service breadth, deal size, and quality. Asurint was recognized in all three subcategories.

For Gay, this award reinforces what the company has to offer for current and potential customers. “At Asurint, we believe in the power of informed hiring decisions, and this recognition further validates our mission. We look forward to building on this success, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in background screening, and ensuring our clients have the tools they need for a secure and successful workforce.”

The full article and rankings are available on the HRO Today website.

About the HRO Today Baker's Dozen

HRO Today Baker’s Dozen is one of the most prestigious customer satisfaction awards in the pre-employment screening industry. Participating companies are rated anonymously by their clients in an online survey process. HRO Today then calculates the results using statistical analysis and a predetermined algorithm.

About Asurint

Asurint is leading the background screening industry forward. Powerful, customizable technology—backed by expert answers and personalized assistance—helps employers hire the right candidates every time, and faster than ever before. Asurint clients leverage better background checks to reduce manual workloads, minimize compliance risk, promote a safer workplace, and drive insights to boost hiring and recruitment success. Learn more at www.asurint.com.

Katherine Yanney Asurint 2162734862 kyanney@asurint.com