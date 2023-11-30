Tangem Sets New Standards for Crypto Hardware Wallet Integrity: Introducing Firmware Attestation, Audited by Riscure

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tangem AG, a leading crypto hardware wallet manufacturer, is thrilled to announce an in-depth software audit of the Tangem Wallet by Riscure, a renowned independent security lab specializing in evaluating the security of embedded software, chips, and devices.



This constitutes Tangem's second consecutive security audit success, following a rigorous evaluation by Kudelski Security in 2018, which affirmed the absence of risks, malicious features and backdoors in the hardware wallet. The seamless outcomes of both audits underscore Tangem's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security in its products.

In this assessment, Riscure examined the source code and architecture of Tangem’s crypto wallet, testing all functionalities and commands accessible through the NFC interface. The primary goal was to identify potential vulnerabilities and logic-related security issues. The security evaluation did not reveal security issues that would lead to exposure of the wallet's private keys. Importantly, no backdoors were identified in the firmware that could be exploited.

These audit results further confirm Tangem’s mission to provide a robust device that safeguards users from a variety of attacks. The evaluation by Riscure has also verified that the Crypto Wallet offers mechanisms to minimize the risk of Side Channel attacks and optionally provides a mechanism to encrypt data in transit.

About Riscure

Riscure is a leading vendor of security services, tools and training for edge devices. Our tooling helps global technology leaders to build robust hardware and software solutions. Riscure security analysts bring top-notch security expertise to development teams and aim to run no-pain certification projects. Built on a wealth of security research and extensive practical experience, Riscure is well recognized for its technical leadership. Riscure serves Semiconductor, Mobile Security and Mobile Payment, Automotive and Premium Content industries as well as the Government sector.

Riscure | Twitter/X | LinkedIn

About Tangem

Tangem is a leading provider of secure hardware wallet solutions designed for the safekeeping and management of digital assets. Its mission is to empower individuals to take control of their digital wealth, with an emphasis on security, ease of use, and flexibility. Tangem's innovative products have garnered significant interest from investors and customers alike, driving the company's continued growth and success.

Tangem | Twitter/X | LindedIn

Media Contact Daria Bystrova press@tangem.com