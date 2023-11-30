Effects of Hemp-Derived Products

Effects of Hemp Products Leafy8 Logo

Leafy8, a Central Florida Hemp Dispensary, is voicing its opinions on the Hemp vs. Cannabis Debate.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leafy8, a company specializing in hemp-derived products, is voicing their opinions on hemp-derived vs. cannabis-derived products. In recent years, there has been debate on how these two types of products compare and if hemp is even worth it. In this article, Leafy8 addresses several concerns, such as its psychotropic properties, how hemp compares to cannabis, and whether Delta-8 THC deserves the hype it’s received.

What are Hemp-Derived Products?

Hemp-derived products are just as the name states - they are made from hemp. Hemp is legally defined as any cannabis plant with 0.3% or less THC. This distinction was made within the 2018 Farm Bill. In comparison, cannabis flower typically falls between the 15-25% THC range. The 2018 Farm Bill states any product with 0.3% or less THC on a dry weight basis may be legally manufactured and sold to consumers. These regulations left many wondering if hemp is a sufficient alternative to cannabis, as the THC concentrations differ significantly.

Is there a High?

Hemp-derived THC, such as Delta-8 and Delta-9, can produce psychotropic effects. These effects can last anywhere from 1-4 hours. However, the intensity varies by person and the amount of cannabinoids consumed. While Delta-8 THC is not as potent as Delta-9 THC, many consumers regularly purchase hemp-derived products as the effect profile is suited to their usage.

THC vs. Hemp-Derived THC

When the 2018 Farm Bill was passed, it removed hemp from the Controlled Substances Act of 1970. Before then, hemp and marijuana were treated identically by law enforcement. Now, hemp is defined as a cannabis plant containing less than 0.3% THC by dry weight. That makes hemp and cannabis the same, just with different levels of THC content.

Cannabis extracts, such as hemp-derived products that are packaged for retail sale, contain THC derived from plants that are legally classified as hemp since they were under the legal limit at the time of harvest.

Leafy8 has stated in their articles, “For users who do not want to have such extreme experiences, delta-8 THC is the perfect solution. When you consume delta 8 THC, you experience a controllable, relaxing, and focused experience. This sensation is much more subdued than marijuana, without the added paranoia and loss of fine motor control. At the same time, though, delta-8 THC can help you feel relaxed and calm.”



Worth the Hype?

Is hemp-derived THC overhyped? Leafy8 thinks it isn’t. Hundreds of customers come in each week and enjoy their products. Many tell us how these products have helped them tremendously. Hemp-derived THC may be less potent, but some people look for a less intense experience than cannabis. Furthermore, hemp products are more widely accessible to those in states that outlaw cannabis.

About Leafy8: Leafy8 manufactures, distributes, and sells hemp-derived products that exceed industry standards of quality and are always independently lab-tested for purity. Each scientifically formulated product has a QR code linked to a Certificate of Authenticity (COA). These COAs break down what exactly is in each product. With a commitment to educating the public, the company has become a trusted provider in the industry. Leafy8 is known for its premium products and outstanding customer service.

