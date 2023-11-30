Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Kansas - The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers
Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Kansas - The Steinberg Law Group – Mesothelioma & Asbestos Lung Cancer Lawyers – Call Toll Free (888) 891-2200WICHITA, KANSAS, USA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Kansas is dedicated to providing top quality legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact
The Steinberg Law Group has decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2023 were exposed decades ago. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact
Residents of Kansas who worked in the aircraft manufacturing and maintenance industry have a higher risk of developing asbestos diseases than most. Additionally, those who worked in Kansas’ agricultural, chemical and power plant industries also have a higher risk of developing asbestos diseases. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact
Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Kansas include, but are not limited to, Boeing Aircraft Company, Trans World Airlines, Inc., Cessna Aircraft Co., Cessna Fluid Power Company, Holt Plumbing Company, Hutchinson Hospital Corporation, Kansas Chemical Manufacturing Company, Chemical Sealing Corp., E. I. Dupont De Nemours & Company, Harcros Chemical Company, Vulcan Chemical, Vulcan Materials Company, Diversified Insulation, WRG, Cooperative Oil Refinery Association, Apco Oil Corporation, Texaco Oil, Frontier Oil, Frontier Chemical Company, Georgia Pacific, Bestwall Gypsum, National Gypsum Co., American Salt Co., Blair Milling Company, LFM Manufacturing Company, La Mo Refractory Supply, Midwest Grain Products, Inc., Kansas City Power & Light Company, Wolf Creek Nuclear Generating Station, E.B. Badger Company, Frick-Reid Supply Company, L.M. Marcum Company, Mobil Oil, Socony-Vacuum Oil Company, White Eagle Refrigeration Company, Natural Refrigeration Company, Page Milk Company, Power Service Corporation, Rea Patterson Milling Company, Sinclair Refining Company, Northern Gas Products, Northern Natural Gas Company, Oneok, Inc., Alcorn Combustion Company, National Refining Company, Ashgrove Lime & Portland Cement Company, Bethlehem Supply Company, Bradford Supply Company, Chanute Cement Clay Products Company, Chanute Manufacturing Company, Keas Drilling Company, Lynde Walter Darby Corporation, Neosha City Junior College, Chloride Ceramics Company, Concordia Electric Light Company, Western Petrochemical Corporation, Wichita Water Company, Wichita Railway and Light Company, Watkins, Inc., Continental Can, Coffeyville Municipal Light & Power, Sunflower Electric Corporation, Dodson Manufacturing Company, Midwest Solvents Company, Inc., St. Benedict’s College, Barton Salt Company, Carey Salt Company, Arkansas City Packing Company, Arkansas City Refinery, Hercules Power Company, Inc., Chemical & Mineral Company, Kanotex Refining Company, Kansas Gas and Electric Company, Maurer-Neuer, Inc., Armstrong Contracting & Supply Corporation, Dodge City Powerhouse, Utilicorp United, Inc., Nustar Energy, Roxana Petroleum Corporation, Shell Petroleum Corporation, Total Petroleum, Inc., Western Power and Gas Company, Inc., Empire Gas and Fuel Company, Frontier El Dorado Refining Company, Lion Chemical Corporation, Pester Refining Company, Skelly Oil Company, Vickers Petroleum, Armour & Company, Garden City Company, Huxtable-Hammond Company, Inc., Central Kansas Power & Light Company, Kendall Plumbing Company, Travenol Laboratories, Inc., Midwest Energy, Inc., Sunflower Electric Cooperative, Inc., Sunflower Electric Corporation, Emporia Railway Light Company, American Walnut Company, American Dressed Beef and Provisions Company, Armco Steel, Bendix Aviation Company, Burn Zol Company, Inc., Certain Teed, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Consol Electric Light and Power Company, Construction Plastics, Inc., Corn Products Refining Company, Cudahy Packing Company, Iowa Beef Processors, Inc., Aquila, Inc., Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America, Western Light & Power Company, Western Light and Telephone Company, Adamson Manufacturing Company, Ajax Portland Cement Company, Atchison Revolving Door Company, Saint Rose’s Hospital and School for Nurses, Krause Plow Corporation, Kansas Electric Utilities Company, Sauder Tank Company, Inc., Morton Salt Company, American Service Company, Iola Water Plant, Material Engineering Company, United Water Gas and Electric Company, Petroleum Products Company, Wheatland Electric Cooperative, Erman Corporation, Frontier Chemical Company, General Aluminum Smelting Company, General Motors Corporation, Griffin Wheel Company, Hinde & Dauch Paper Company, Philadelphia Quartz Corporation, Peet Brothers Manufacturing Company, Owens-Corning Fiberglass Corporation, Olin Corporation, OCF Corporation, National Zinc Company, Metropolitan Water Company, Liquid Carbonic Corporation, Kaw Valley Powerhouse, Kansas City Packing Box Company, Kansas City Electric Light Company, Kansas City Abrasive Company, J.F. Pritchard Company, Phillips Petroleum Company, Delco Battery Operations, Archer Daniels Midland, Independent Manufacturing Company, Prairie Pipe Line Company, Tudeau Port Cement Company, Farmland Industries, Inc., Esmark, Inc., Fairbanks Morse & Company, Farm Belt Fertilizer Company, Larned State Hospital, Delphi Automotive Systems, Callery Chemical Company, Chemical Construction Corporation, FMC Corporation, Lawrence Paper Company, Lawrence Powerhouse, TRW, Inc., Westvaco Chemical Corporation, Del Monte Foods, Plibrico Sales & Service Company, Proctor & Gamble Manufacturing Company, Buffalo Grape Sugar Company, Good John Sash and Door Company, Globe Oil Refining Company, Leavenworth Light, International Milling Company, Kansas Ice and Storage Company, Salina Light, Power and Gas Company, Salina Paper Manufacturing Company, Salina Supply Company, Smoky Hill, Inc., United Power and Light Corporation, Westinghouse, Heat and Power Company, Leavenworth Water Company, Habitats, Inc., AlliedSignal, Inc., Gaines Foods, Inc., Spencer Chemical Company, Acme Brick Company, American Water Works & Electric Company, Beech Aircraft Corporation, Kansas State Agricultural College, Kansas State University, Manhattan Country Club, Walters-Morgan, Inc., St. Mary’s College, Menninger Hospital, Pure Carbonic Corporation, Inc., Ryan Building Material Company, Spirit Aerosystems, Inc., Wichita Gas, Electric, Light and Power Company, Schwarzschild and Sulzberger Company, Sears, Roebuck & Company, Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka Edison Company, Kansas City Mexico and Orient Railway Company, Insulation Industries, Inc., Hawker Beechcraft Corporation, Safe Lite Glass Corporation, Linde Air Products Company, Kelley Asbestos Products, Kansas National Linen Service, Whelan Lumber Company, Pan American Pet Corporation, General Foods Corporation, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Halsey-Tevis, Inc., John Morrell & Company, Kansas Sand Company, Sims Barrel Company, Sonken Galamba Corporation, Standard Oil Company, Standard Rendering Company, Swift & Company, Thomas Ruddy Company, U.S. Cold Storage Company, Liberal Ice, Light and Power Company, Illinois Power and light Corporation, Tecumseh Film Plant, Atchison, Topeka, Santa Fe Railway Company, BNSF Railway Company, Buckley Construction Industries, Centric Corporation, Cities Service Oil Company, Derby Oil Company, Derby Refining Company, Dick Long Company, Edison Light and Power Company, First National Bank Building Company, Dupont Chemical, Frito Lay, Inc., National Helium Corporation, Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Company, Empire District Electric Company, Occidental Chemicals Corporation, Murray Gill Powerhouse, Riverton Powerhouse, Trend Construction Corporation, U.S. By-Products Company, Wilson and Company, Inc., VVF LLC, Mid-America Refining Company, Fort Riley, Fort Leavenworth, Schilling Air Force Base, Olathe Naval Air Station, Forbes Air Force Base, McConnell Air Force Base and Irwin Army Hospital. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of the Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Illinois can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you. www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com now.
