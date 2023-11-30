Ocean Acidification (OA) creates corrosive conditions that impact organisms that produce calcium carbonate shells, such as clams and oysters. The Salish Sea, a body of water where much of British Columbia’s shellfish farming sector operates, has been growing more corrosive. We present a case study of reporting on OA and the shellfish farming sector in British Columbia, Canada. We convey results from a survey with shellfish farmers and a thematic analysis that sought to understand how the science and local implications of OA were presented in a sample of media articles. All articles employed narratives of crisis, and slightly over 75% conveyed scientific uncertainty. Just over 55% incorporated interviews with one or more of scientists, shellfish sector representatives, and shellfish farmers. Survey findings reveal that respondents saw OA as a threat but often deprioritized it relative to a wider range of operational challenges. We introduce “situatedness” and draw in ideas from “solutions journalism” to expand. While telling stories about people and places is important, we conclude that new opportunities for locally salient climate change reporting stand to be unlocked by looking beyond boundaries typically drawn around “the local” and the sorts of credentials typically ascribed to “environmental experts”.

Drope N., Morin E., Kohfeld K., Ianson D. & Silver J. J., in press. Media representations and farmer perceptions: a case study of reporting on ocean acidification and the shellfish farming sector in British Columbia, Canada. Environmental Communication. Article.

