Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Expensify, Inc. (EXFY) on Behalf of Investors – Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Expensify, Inc. (“Expensify” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EXFY). The lawsuit alleges Expensify made false or misleading statements and/or omitted material adverse information in the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company’s Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Expensify’s revenue growth was highly susceptible to structural and macroeconomic headwinds; (ii) as a result, the Company overstated the efficacy of its business model and the likelihood it would meet the long-term growth projections touted in the Offering Documents; and (iii) accordingly, the Company’s post-IPO financial position and/or business prospects were overstated.

If you bought Expensify shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s November 11, 2021 IPO and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/expensify/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is January 29, 2024.

