Dennis Smith Entertainment Spotlights Premier Party Bands in Latest Articles
Dennis Smith Entertainment Highlights Premier Party Bands 'Simply Irresistible' and 'Party On The Moon'
These articles are a testament to our band's exceptional talent and dedication. They embody our commitment to providing unparalleled experiences at every event”UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dennis Smith Entertainment, a premier provider of high-end entertainment services, proudly announces the release of detailed spotlight articles on two of its most acclaimed party bands: 'Simply Irresistible' and 'Party On The Moon'.
— Dennis Smith
These articles, featured on the company's website, offer an insightful look into the bands that have become a hallmark of luxury entertainment at grand weddings, charity galas, and corporate events.
Spotlight on Simply Irresistible: The Ultimate Party Band Experience
The article on 'Simply Irresistible' presents an engaging narrative of the band's diverse and talented lineup, including a Canadian Idol star, a Broadway star from "The Wiz," and a Grammy-nominated musical director, Ronnie Garrett. It highlights the band's mix of talent and their ability to deliver a wide range of musical genres, from current hits to 80s classics and from rock to R&B.
The spotlight also covers the band's personalized approach to events, showcasing their ability to tailor playlists, choreography, and even costumes to each event's unique theme.
Simply Irresistible, formed in 2008 by Ronnie Garrett, has had success as a leading band in the special event industry. Garrett, a Grammy-nominated artist, is the bandleader and bass player, shaping the band into a nationally recognized ensemble. His vision for Simply Irresistible was to create a band of high caliber tailored to serve the special event industry, which has been successfully achieved.
Beyond leading Simply Irresistible, Garrett is also the music director for The Tyler Perry Company, contributing his musical talents to Tyler Perry's movies and plays. Additionally, he co-heads E. Ross Studios, a film and television production company. His experience in the music industry includes producing, performing, and writing on records that have sold over 15 million copies worldwide, earning him high accolades in the music industry.
Garrett's compositions and soundtracks have been featured in television shows like "The Oprah Winfrey Show," "Live With Regis & Kelly," and "The Young and The Restless," as well as several MTV and Lifetime shows and movies like "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" and "The Fighting Temptations."
His collaborations extend to working with renowned artists such as Beyonce, Elton John, Maurice White of Earth, Wind and Fire, Chaka Khan, Usher, Gladys Knight, Aretha Franklin, The Temptations, Lionel Richie, Diana Ross, Patti LaBelle, Natalie Cole, and live performances at the Grammys with Toni Braxton.
“Creating Simply Irresistible was about more than just forming a band; it was about crafting an unforgettable experience for every event,” Garrett says. “We strive to blend diverse musical talents and styles, ensuring each performance is heard and truly felt by our audience. We aim to transform every event into a unique, memorable celebration.”
Party On The Moon: America's Premier Party Band
'Party On The Moon' is presented as America’s premier choice for corporate and private events, with a track record of over 1,000 shows worldwide.
The article emphasizes the band's musical talent, versatility in music selection, and customized performances. It details their commitment to creating an immersive experience, with a non-stop three-hour musical journey tailored to each event. The feature also underlines the band's professionalism and reliability, ensuring every performance is seamless and spectacular.
Meeting Dennis Smith
Dennis Smith is the principal and founder of Dennis Smith Entertainment. He is known for creating bands such as Party on the Moon and Jessie's Girls and managing a range of musicians, artists, and choreographers. His work focuses on designing custom entertainment for clients worldwide. Smith, who is also a published author, musician, and composer, uses his expertise in structural theory, storytelling, and music composition to enhance events.
His company's artists have performed at various notable events, and Dennis Smith Entertainment's work has been featured in magazines like Modern Bride, Martha Stewart Weddings, and Vogue. Smith is the author of "Rock ‘n Roll, Martial Arts & God: Tips on Success from the Masters" and co-produced the musical play "Elma and The Top" in 2022. He is also involved in the "Meet the Creators" series, which showcases the team behind Dennis Smith Entertainment.
A Statement from Dennis Smith, Founder of Dennis Smith Entertainment
"We are proud to spotlight 'Simply Irresistible' and 'Party On The Moon' on our platform," said Dennis Smith. "These articles are a testament to our band's exceptional talent and dedication. They embody our commitment to providing unparalleled experiences at every event."
About Dennis Smith Entertainment
Specializing in exclusive entertainment for luxury events, Dennis Smith Entertainment is dedicated to turning dreams into reality, focusing on creating memorable celebrations for its clients.
For more information, please visit https://www.dennissmithentertainment.com/.
Dennis Smith
Dennis Smith Entertainment
+1 770-262-1060
create@dennissmithentertainment.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube