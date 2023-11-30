PM concludes visit to Türkiye

VIETNAM, November 30 -

ANKARA — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính concluded his official visit to Türkiye and left Ankara for Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on November 30 to attend the World Climate Summit in the framework of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) and engage in bilateral activities at the invitation of the UAE Government.

Earlier on the day, the PM visited the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in Ankara and held a working session with the firm's executives to explore measures to promote bilateral cooperation in the defence industry in the coming time.

PM Chính affirmed that Việt Nam considers the protection of national independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity a vital and regular mission. To achieve this, the country must modernise national defence, he said.

He suggested that the two sides explore opportunities to enhance cooperation in a manner that aligns with the needs and capacity of each country, particularly in the field of defence industry.

The PM also visited the Anatolian Civilisations Museum in Ankara the same day. — VNS