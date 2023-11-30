The Nuances of Cancer as Rationalized by Author Rishikesh Ram Motilall
EINPresswire.com/ -- Most people, justifiably, view cancer as a monster that eats away at the person that is afflicted by it. The ailment has become almost synonymous with a death sentence carried out in the most painful and difficult way. Most often than not, people do not bother to understand the ailment and focus on a way to defeat it instead. However, author Rishikesh Ram Motilall whose passion is understanding how things work, chooses to see cancer as a curiosity that needs to be discovered. In his PageTurner Press and Media published book, Understanding Cancer: Causes, Spread, and Control Measures, he provides readers with a way to look at cancer as a natural phase that the human body must continuously pass through to remain in optimal condition.
Motilall begins the book by proclaiming that cancer has no known cure. He resonates with his readers on how it can change a person’s life. He continues to engage with them by inviting them to fully understand how cells become cancerous and what they can do to control its development in the human body. Though interspersed with scientific words and technical aspects of biology, Motilall also uses laymen’s terms that readers from all walks of life can easily understand.
In a Reader’s Favorite book review, K. C. Finn declares that, “the explanations provided by the author are actually a lot more helpful and hopeful than they might first appear.” The review concludes that, “Overall, Understanding Cancer: Causes, Spread, and Control Measures is an accurate scientific work that dispels many myths and gives clear, concise information.”
Rishikesh Ram Motilall was born on the Corentyne Coast of Guyana, South America. He is the eighth of ten children and grew up in a small village. He was inculcated with good moral and religious values. Motilall attended the University of Guyana and studied biochemistry. He emigrated to the USA in 1981, where he lives until now. Motilall is passionate about learning how things work. He has always strived to understand the various, intricate coordinated systems in humanity. He aspires to be unique and continues to ask how and why for everything he encounters. His book, Understanding Cancer: Causes, Spread, and Control Measures is available in paperback and e-book formats at www.pageturner.us and other online book retailers.
