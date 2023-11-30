Graduates from the Tec de Monterrey have generated 3.2 million jobs globally in 80 years of history

The EXATEC community has played a decisive role in the creation of economic and social value, not only in Mexico but also in other countries around the world.



Tec de Monterrey publishes a study on the impact study results of its graduates, conducted by the firm Quacquarelli Symonds.

MONTERREY, Nuevo León, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the 80 years since its founding, the community of graduates from the Tecnológico de Monterrey have played a decisive role in the generation of economic and social value, both in Mexico and globally, creating at least 3.2 million jobs worldwide and establishing 220,000 companies.

These findings are based on graduate data from the Global Economic and Social Impact Study of Tecnológico de Monterrey conducted by the English ranking firm Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), in collaboration with the education institution. More than 25,000 alumni from Tec de Monterrey (EXATEC) participated in the survey to measure and identify the community’s added value.

As part of its 80th anniversary, Tec de Monterrey revisited its origins, the journey taken, and the future of an institution born from the conviction that "education can achieve anything." This effort included analyzing the impact of the EXATEC community, as representatives of the values that shape and define the institution.

The results reflect that, in its first eighty years of history, graduates have been instrumental in generating economic and social value by:

Creating 3.2 million jobs globally

globally Establishing 220,000 companies

Contributing 1.3 million hours of volunteer work per month

of volunteer work per month Creating 460,000 jobs in non-profit organizations

in non-profit organizations Establishing 32,000 non-profit organizations



The study results demonstrate that the institution has been able to impact its students in adopting and strengthening values such as: innovation, generation of solutions for and by society, and generosity—values that now define and create pride within the Tec community. Simultaneously, it serves as a guide to prioritize the goals of the next decade: vigorously promote academic and teaching innovation, expand and strengthen collaboration with allied institutions and organizations, and enhance the daily task of generating cutting-edge knowledge.

To learn more about the results and hear from prominent EXATEC members, the complete study can be downloaded from the official site: https://egresados.exatec.tec.mx/estudioqs80.

The EXATEC community consists of more than 350,000 graduates from high school, undergraduate, and graduate programs at Tecnológico de Monterrey. This network maintains constantly engaged with its alma mater, reflecting the values of the institution, and promoting initiatives of leadership, social commitment, innovation, and entrepreneurship that generate value in their communities.

Visit Newsroom, the press room of Tecnológico de Monterrey.

Follow us:

Press Contacts:

Tecnológico de Monterrey

Pamela Granados

pamela.granados@tec.mx

Cel.: 81 1080 8256

Miranda Partners

Ana Sofia Fraser

sofia.fraser@miranda-partners.com

About Tecnológico de Monterrey

Tecnológico de Monterrey (http://www.tec.mx) is a private nonprofit multi-campus university system founded in 1943, and distinguished globally for its academic excellence, innovation in education, entrepreneurship, and global vision, along with its deep engagement with industry and employers. With a presence across 33 municipalities and 20 Mexican states, the institution has more than 62,000 enrolled undergraduate and graduate students, almost 7,000 faculty members, and more than 26,000 high school students served by 2,500 professors. The institution has been accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACSCOC) since 1950. According to the QS World University Rankings (2024), Tecnológico de Monterrey ranks 184th globally and among the top 29 private universities worldwide. The Times Higher Education Latin America University Rankings (2023) ranks the institution 1st in Mexico and 4th in Latin America, and The Global University Employability Ranking places the institution 1st in Latin America and 78st globally. The Princeton Review & Entrepreneur magazine ranking of Top Schools for Entrepreneurship Ranking (2023) places the institution as 6th for undergraduate entrepreneurship programs. Tecnológico de Monterrey belongs to several prestigious global networks including, the Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU), Universitas 21 (U21), and The Worldwide Universities Network (WUN), among others.