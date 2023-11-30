Cloudingo Introduces Real-Time Merge for Salesforce Data Cleansing

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudingo, a leading provider of data cleansing and quality solutions for Salesforce, today announced the availability of Real-Time Merge, a new feature that automatically and immediately merges duplicate records as soon as they are created or updated in Salesforce.



“We are excited to add Real-Time Merge to the suite of Cloudingo data quality features,” said Lars Nielsen, President and CEO of Cloudingo. “Our customers have asked for a way to immediately merge duplicate records, and we’ve managed to create a system that does just that while still giving full control of the process to the user.”

Real-Time Merge works by continuously monitoring Salesforce data for changes and then applying user-defined merge rules to identify and merge duplicate records. This eliminates the need for manual merging, which can be time-consuming and error prone. And it fills the gap left by scanning and merging on set intervals via schedules.

Key benefits of Real-Time Merge:

Eliminates manual merging: Real-Time Merge automatically merges duplicate records, eliminating the need for manual intervention.

Improves data quality: Real-Time Merge ensures that Salesforce data is clean and accurate by removing duplicate records.

Saves time: Real-Time Merge saves time by automating the process of merging duplicate records.



Real-Time Merge begins with a user-defined filter “listening” for data changes. Synchs from the Cloudingo agent installed in Salesforce alert Cloudingo that a record has been inserted or updated. When a real-time filter receives the synch, it checks that record against all other Salesforce data. If a match is found, the records are automatically and instantly merged.

Real-Time Merge is available now for Leads, Contacts, Accounts, and Person Accounts for Professional and Enterprise licenses.

About Cloudingo

Cloudingo is a leading provider of data cleansing solutions for Salesforce. Cloudingo’s solutions help businesses of all sizes improve their data quality, save time, and reduce costs.

For media inquiries, please contact Olivia Yarrow (Director of Marketing, Cloudingo) at olivia.yarrow@cloudingo.com.