JFOODO EXPANDS SAKE AND SEAFOOD PROMOTIONAL CAMPAIGN WITH LOS ANGELES RESTAURANT COLLABORATIONS
Discover new harmonies at Michelin-starred Kali and award-winning RedbirdLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JFOODO (The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center) today announces an expansion of its nationwide promotional campaign to Los Angeles restaurants showcasing the harmonious relationship between sake and seafood. Restaurant partners include Chef Kevin Meehan’s Michelin-starred Kali and Chef Neal Fraser’s award-winning Redbird.
A growing number of restaurants across the country are discovering sake’s versatility as it increases the umami of seafood, enhancing components and bringing out the unique flavor of fish. Sake is gaining momentum as a serious alternative to wine and can be found on menus at Michelin-starred restaurants around the world.
Kali restaurant spotlights sake and seafood pairings, such as a Caramelized Bay Scallop (with romanesco, capers, grapes, cauliflower, and almond) with Suigei, Junmai Daiginjo, Harmony Blend, as well as Crowded Beach, a seasonal menu item which features some of the finest local seafoods, paired with Tamano Hikari, Bizen Omachi, Junmai Daiginjo. The pairings are available on both the restaurant’s Chef’s Menu and Seasonal Menu from November 30 - December 30, 2023.
“We have had sake on the menu for many years as we find it’s a great alternative to white wine for tasting menus, especially for guests who want to try something different,” said Chef Kevin Meehan, Kali. “We introduced the Crowded Beach pairing last year and we’re excited to launch this new Caramelized Bay Scallop pairing this month.”
Redbird pairs their Whole Grilled Basque Turbot (with salsa verde) with Suigei, Junmai Ginjo, Koiku No. 54, currently available on their menu.
“We’ve always enjoyed pairing sake with seafood and are happy to be a part of the sake renaissance that has been taking place over the last few years,” said Chef Neal Fraser, Redbird.
For more information about sake x seafood collaborations and sake-related events, visit https://sake-jfoodo.jetro.go.jp/us or watch the campaign video here: https://youtu.be/l2Av0BukDUM?si=0XCxdQvD1ZWUALL9.
ABOUT JFOODO
JFOODO (The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center) was established by the Japanese government in 2017 with the aim of boosting the export of Japanese agricultural, forestry, fishery, and food products by branding them and promoting them widely around the world. JFOODO was named with the hope and vision of increasing awareness of Japanese food and winning fans for it all over the world, in the same way that other Japanese cultures do.
Nerissa Silao
Karsha Chang Public Relations
+1 310-874-9230
email us here