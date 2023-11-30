TikTok Trickshot Trend Shoots Bank-A-Ball To Top of Dude Gift Lists
Bank-A-Ball mini basketball hoop gets "assist" from the TikTok trickshot trend
Bank-A-Ball is a slam dunk. The adjustable backboard and rim make trickshots super simple. Anyone can just grab the ball and score some fun. It’s great to see everyone filming and posting their shots.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRUH, BANK-A-BALL IS HYPE!
— David Beker, inventor of Bank-A-Ball
ABetter Design Company today announced that its Bank-A-Ball Indoor Mini Basketball Hoop is getting a big “assist” from the TikTok trickshot challenges among teens, tweens, and Gen -Zers.
Bank-A-Ball®, the all-new indoor mini basketball structure, is considered to be the World’s Most Advanced Trickshot Basketball Set because of its multi-adjustable backboard angles and rim.
Bank-A-Ball Inventor, David Beker, explains, ”Bank-A-Ball basketball is a slam dunk. The adjustable backboard and rim make trickshots super simple. It’s so easy that anyone can just grab the ball and score some fun. It’s great to see everyone filming and posting their most creative shots.”
The company’s Bank-A-Ball TikTok Channel (@bank_a_ball) and Instagram (@bank_a_ball) are currently receiving hundreds and thousands of views for postings and reels, with several shared videos and tags from fans taking their own “shots.”
“It’s cool to be part of the trickshot challenge craze,” Beker said. “We’re amazed at the creativity and exuberance of players making these incredible shots. I can’t wait to see what the holiday season will bring when Santa delivers Bank-A-Ball gifts to all the dudes this year.”
Recently named as a 2023 Family Choice Top Holiday Gift Pick, Mom’s Choice 2023 Gold Award, and National Parenting Publications Award Winner, Bank-A-Ball was cited by reviewers and consumer influencers, as a dude perfect perfect-gift-for-dudes ages 4 through 24.
Bank-A-Ball ($29.99 for ages 4+) is the adjustable angle basketball backboard and rim that hooks atop a standard-sized door to turn any room into a playroom. Bank-A-Ball is a sturdy, 6-position segmented backboard with a 7-position spring-loaded adjustable, collapsible rim. It revolutionizes the trickshot possibilities with a whole new angle(s).
The story of Bank-A-Ball:
David Beker, 53, grew up as a major sports fan in Minneapolis, MN. Emulating the play of his favorite players from his hometown teams, particularly the local Minnesota Timberwolves, Twins, Vikings, and Wild, David would try to reenact the daily highlights and spectacular shots, runs, passes and catches. His favorite was basketball. However, being in the cold Midwest U.S., oftentimes playing ball was limited and had to occur indoors. As a result, trick shots became a constant creation for David and his friends. Now, decades later and with six kids of his own, David rekindled some of his fondest childhood sports activities and created a way to add trick shot creation to any living room, bedroom or playroom. “I always felt that bank shots allow for a margin of error to pull off the most spectacular shots. With some math skill and engineering prowess, I discovered that there are even more spectacular options if there were multiple back board and rim angles that allow for unlimited creativity.” Playing Bank-A-Ball and creating new trick shots has since become an everyday occurrence for David and the Beker kids, and now it’s on its way to “home” arenas everywhere.
About ABetter Design Company:
The mission of ABetter Design Company is to create, manufacture and market original, new products for active play. The premiere product is the company’s Bank-A-Ball indoor basketball set which demonstrates the company’s commitment to innovative, action-oriented products for children and teens. For more information, visit www.bankaball.com, post your trick shots and tag us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Bank-A Ball® is a registered trademark product of ABetter Design Company LLC
®2023 ABetter Design Company LLC, (Efrat, Israel). All Rights Reserved
