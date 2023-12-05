Submit Release
"Your Castle, Our Watch": McCall Risk Group Launches Exclusive Hampton's Estate Security Experience

McCall with Security Patrol Vehicle

MRG Security Agent on Patrol

McCall Risk Group Hampton's Elite Security Force Expands its Services.

NEW YORK, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McCall Risk Group, a renowned private investigation and security firm, is proud to announce the launch of their exclusive Estate Security services. With the growing need for comprehensive residential protection, McCall Risk Group aims to provide homeowners with peace of mind by ensuring the safety and security of their valuable assets.

Patrick McCall, the esteemed CEO of McCall Risk Group, recognizes the significance of safeguarding one's estate. "Your home is not just a place; it is your sanctuary and one of your most valuable investments. Our Estate Security services are designed to cater to your unique needs, whether it's a one-time patrol, regular check-ins, or on-call support," McCall explains.

The inception of this service came in response to the challenging circumstances faced during the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. With many individuals unable to travel to their vacation homes or temporarily relocating from their primary residences, the need for a reliable security solution became evident. McCall Risk Group stepped in to address this need by offering comprehensive security patrols and inspections. These measures have not only protected properties from potential damage but have also served as a deterrent to criminals who exploit vacant homes.

Robert Silverman, a satisfied client from Southampton, attests to the effectiveness of McCall's Estate Security services. "The security patrol has given us tremendous peace of mind. Not only do they check on our property regularly, but they also send us detailed reports with videos and photos. It's worth every penny to know that our home is secure," says Silverman.

McCall Risk Group currently conducts regular patrols in over 30 locations along Dune Road, covering Hampton Bays to Westhampton Beach. Their Estate Patrol services extend to other prominent areas, including Sag Harbor, East Hampton, Southampton, Quogue, and Westhampton, with plans for further expansion in the near future.

To ensure the element of surprise and maintain a high level of effectiveness, McCall Risk Group deploys both uniformed and plain-clothed security agents, utilizing marked and unmarked patrol vehicles. By avoiding predictable schedules and patterns, these patrols effectively identify vulnerabilities and keep potential threats guessing.

For more information about McCall Risk Group's Estate Security services and their commitment to residential safety, please visit www.mccallrisk.com

About McCall Risk Group Inc:

McCall Risk Group Inc is a licensed private investigation and security firm with over 20 years of experience, serving clients across Long Island, NY. Their team of highly trained professionals specializes in executive protection, private investigations, security services, fugitive recovery, event security, celebrity protection, and matrimonial cheating spouse investigations.

