Tickets To The Washington, D.C. Auto Show Have Arrived

January 19 - 28, 2024

Washington, D.C., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Washington, D.C. Auto Show returns to the Walter E Washington Convention Center from Friday, January 19 through Sunday, January 28. Leading auto manufacturers will showcase their latest models and innovations, offering attendees a sneak peek into the cutting-edge developments driving the automotive industry forward. From sleek electric vehicles to powerful SUVs, the displays will cater to a diverse range of automotive tastes.

“We are thrilled to present the 2024 show, where innovation meets excitement,” said John O’Donnell, President & CEO of the Washington, D.C. Auto Show. “From family-friendly attractions to groundbreaking technologies, this year’s show is a celebration of the automotive industry’s continued evolution and our desire to share the excitement with friends of all ages.”

As the region’s largest indoor event and one of the top auto shows in the United States, the 2024 show will have displays from Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Nissan, Subaru, and many more. Pepco’s EVsmart Ride N’ Drive returns for attendees to cruise the streets of D.C. and Subaru brings back their fur-ever friends through their Subaru Loves Pets initiative. Hyundai once again welcomes guests to ride shotgun on their indoor test tracks. Art-of-Motion shows off the creative genius of local artists and custom cars, trucks, and bikes.

Adding to the excitement is Nissan’s brand-new indoor ride n’ drive. Included within their display, attendees will have the unique opportunity to feel the pulse of innovation as they experience the power and performance of Nissan’s latest models in an exciting and controlled indoor environment.

The all-new DC eDrives experience is another exciting and immersive journey into the future of transportation. From displays of the latest innovations in electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and sustainable transportation to indoor and outdoor clean ride n’ drives featuring the latest EV models. This experience, which is sprinkled on both show floors, invites attendees to witness firsthand how the industry is evolving to meet the demands of a greener and more connected future.

This year’s Kid Zone takes family fun to the next level. Engaging displays, interactive driving simulators, the WowWheelz indoor driving experience, and our all-new bounce house corner. Whether you’re a seasoned car enthusiast or a family looking for a day of fun, this event promises something for everyone.

As always, the 10-day consumer show is preceded by the Public Policy Show day on Thursday, January 18. Government officials and industry representatives will come together to address the current state of the country’s essential automotive sector and its future initiatives. These fireside chats, panel discussions, and special announcements provide the perfect platform to understand and adapt with the direction of the industry and the legislation that is driving it. Registration for this industry-focused event is now open. All media, government officials, and industry professionals can RSVP here .

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this immersive automotive experience. Tickets for the 2024 Washington, D.C. Auto Show are now on sale. For more information on current show programming and to purchase tickets, visit WashingtonAutoShow.com .

Show dates and times: Friday, January 19, 12:00 noon – 9:00 pm; Saturday, January 20, 10:00 am – 9:00 pm; Sunday, January 21, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Monday, January 22 through Thursday, January 25, 12:00 noon – 8:00 pm; Friday, January 26, 12:00 – 9:00 pm; Saturday, January 27, 10:00 am – 9:00 pm; Sunday, January 28, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm.

About The Washington, D.C. Auto Show

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. For more than 80 years, the auto show has modified their programming to accommodate the latest advances and trends in car technology.

