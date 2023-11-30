Coalition of Leading U.S. Companies Reveals Joint Progress to Combat HIV Epidemic on Eve of World AIDS Day

Walmart, Uber, CVS Health, Paramount Pictures, Match Group, and Mercer Part of Rapidly Growing Private Sector Effort to Accelerate Ending HIV Epidemic in U.S.

Washington, D.C., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Congress debates potential deep cuts to federal funding for critical HIV programs on the eve of World AIDS Day, a growing number of leading private sector companies are stepping up to accelerate progress to end America’s ongoing HIV epidemic. Forty businesses, anchored by several major employers and brands, have joined forces as part of U.S. Business Action to End HIV, a coalition of companies committed to ending the HIV epidemic in the U.S. The Coalition is led by the Health Action Alliance (HAA) — the nation's largest private sector network of employers operating at the intersection of business and public health — in partnership with Gilead Sciences and ViiV Healthcare.

Today, exactly one year after HAA and ViiV Healthcare launched the Coalition, representatives from its 40 member companies are meeting in Washington, D.C. to share the significant progress they’ve made to help address the nation’s HIV epidemic and drive further action across the private sector.

“The momentum behind this team effort is inspiring, and the work is making a difference. We are honored to do our part,” said Kevin Host, Senior Vice President of Pharmacy Operations at Walmart. “In addition to the growth behind our HIV-focused specialty pharmacies, we continue to collaborate with the Elton John AIDS Foundation by offering training for our pharmacists and other Health & Wellness associates focused on compassionate care. U.S. Business Action to End HIV is touching communities all over the country, and I look forward to reaching our goal together.”

Despite significant advances in HIV prevention and treatment, the epidemic continues to disproportionately impact marginalized communities. Over 1.2 million people in the United States are living with HIV, with nearly 35,000 new infections each year. Black, Latino, and LGBTQ+ individuals, particularly those in urban areas and across the South, face systemic barriers to accessing prevention and treatment services, perpetuating the epidemic's uneven burden.

“Joining U.S. Business Action to End HIV has reinforced our unwavering commitment in the fight against HIV/AIDS and allowed us to expand our network of companies and nonprofits that are also in the struggle,” said Jennifer Lynch, Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and Internal Communications at Paramount Pictures. “Innovation involves partnerships, sharing ideas and methods — and we are proud to be part of an alliance that reinforces our values and has our common goal of ending HIV/AIDS.”

From hosting HIV education events for employees to improving access to lifesaving HIV prevention and treatment tools, each of the 40 member companies has committed in the past year to taking at least one of six impactful actions outlined in the Coalition’s framework to help end the country’s HIV epidemic. Highlights of specific initiatives member companies have launched during the Coalition’s first year include:

collaborated with the Human Rights Campaign Foundation to launch Wellness in Action, bridging the gap between HIV testing and care by offering navigation services and education with community-based organizations. The partnership will distribute thousands of HIV test kits to community-based organizations focused on outreach to marginalized communities. Gilead Sciences and CVS Health partnered with the National AIDS Memorial to bring the AIDS Memorial Quilt to historically Black colleges and universities, raising awareness about HIV/AIDS and its continued impact on communities of color and marginalized populations across the South.





's dating apps and have raised awareness about HIV testing, connecting tens of thousands of users to testing resources. Mercer partnered with HAA to launch the Coalition’s first local chapter in Atlanta, bringing dozens of business leaders together to address the epidemic in one of the U.S. cities most impacted by HIV. Mercer also collaborated with the Coalition to launch a special working group of HR and benefits leaders, helping companies ensure their healthcare plans cover HIV prevention services without cost sharing.





took on the stigma of HIV by producing the immersive theatrical production, . Winner of a Cannes Lion and D&AD Award and recognized by Fast Company as a World Changing Idea, has toured in markets across the U.S. Walgreens and Uber have joined forces with DoorDash to offer free, same-day Rx delivery of medications for HIV prevention and treatment, reducing transportation and access barriers for patients, especially in underserved communities.



Walmart opened 70 new Specialty Pharmacies of the Community across the country that specialize in HIV services.

A full list of the member company commitments can be found here.

“We applaud the companies who’ve joined this Coalition and taken decisive action to educate employees and customers about HIV; improve access to testing, prevention and treatment; combat HIV stigma and discrimination in the workplace; and collaborate with public health partners to bridge gaps in the local response,” said Stephen Massey, Co-Founder of the Health Action Alliance. “By harnessing the power of the private sector and building strong partnerships across sectors, we believe the United States is one step closer to finally ending our nation’s HIV epidemic.”

The Coalition collaborates closely with Harold Phillips, Director of the White House Office of National AIDS Policy, to align its work with the federal government's National HIV/AIDS Strategy. Addressing the HIV epidemic has been a priority of the last several administrations, representing leadership on this issue from both political parties.

While there is no financial requirement for companies to join the Coalition, member companies are expected to take specific actions, collaborate with one another, and report on progress throughout the year. To help them fulfill their commitments, Coalition member companies receive a suite of free employer resources and communications tools; access to educational and community events; and technical support from Health Action Alliance experts and an advisory board of HIV community leaders.

By engaging the private sector and focusing on health equity, U.S. Business Action to End HIV is committed to strengthening HIV prevention and treatment while building connections to the communities who need it most. Companies interested in joining the Coalition should visit healthaction.org/endhiv or email endHIV@healthaction.org.

About U.S. Business Action to End HIV

U.S. Business Action to End HIV was founded in 2022 by the Health Action Alliance, with support from ViiV Healthcare, to mobilize a growing coalition of private sector partners committed to filling gaps and accelerating progress to help end HIV in the U.S. by 2030. See a full list of member companies here.

About Health Action Alliance

Health Action Alliance (HAA) is the country's largest private sector network operating at the intersection of business and public health – dedicated to supporting business leaders as they invest in healthier businesses and stronger communities. HAA offers free tools, training and events to more than 8,000 employers who collectively employ more than 35 million workers. We help employers navigate emerging health crises, improve health equity and make informed decisions to strengthen the health of their workforce and the communities where they operate. To join the network and access our free resources and events, visit healthaction.org.

