Maryland’s Deer Firearm Season Opens with 7% Increase in Harvest

Cooler weather prevails in opening weekend of two-week hunt 

Photo of deer at a watering hole in the marsh

Sika deer in the marsh, photo by Earl Blansfield, submitted to Maryland DNR Photo Contest.

Hunters reported harvesting 10,864 deer  on the opening weekend of the 2023 Maryland firearm season from Nov. 25-26, according to data collected by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The overall deer harvest was 7% higher than last year’s official opening weekend harvest of 10,159 deer. 

The harvest total included 5,617 antlered and 4,880 antlerless white-tailed deer, and 193 antlered and 174 antlerless sika deer. The two-week deer firearm season runs through Dec. 9.

“Cooler temperatures prevailed for the firearm season opener and hunters took advantage of the cooler weather to put additional venison in the freezer,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Firearms season remains our most popular deer season and is vital to managing the state’s healthy deer population. There is still plenty of great hunting left in the season and is a great opportunity to mentor a new hunter.”

Hunters harvested 2,293 deer on the Sunday of the opening weekend. The Sunday harvest represented more than 20% of the total for the two days, despite not being open in all counties.

Hunters in Region A, which includes Allegany, Garrett, and western Washington counties, harvested 1,323 antlered deer, a 16% increase. Hunters in Region B, comprising the rest of the state, harvested 4,487 antlered and 5,054 antlerless deer. The antlered harvest was up 9% while the antlerless harvest increased 4% from last year in the region.

Junior hunters harvested 2,225 deer during the Junior Deer Hunt Days Nov. 11-12. The harvest was 8% higher than the official harvest of 2,063 last year. Juniors registered 1,531 antlered and 694 antlerless deer.

Unofficial results by county are as follows:

County Junior Hunt,
Nov. 11-12, 2023		 Opening Weekend Firearm Season,
Nov. 25-26, 2023		      
        Saturday   Sunday  

Weekend
Total

      
  Antlered Antlerless Junior
Total		 Antlered Antlerless Total Antlered Antlerless Total        
Allegany 150 29 179 333 0 333 87 0 87 420      
Anne Arundel 11 2 13 72 68 140 15 19 34 174      
Baltimore 30 11 41 177 213 390 * * * 390      
Calvert 16 10 26 57 94 151 14 17 31 182      
Caroline 32 39 71 146 222 368 29 58 87 455      
Carroll 121 63 184 467 467 934 122 137 259 1,193      
Cecil 40 24 64 138 165 303 34 40 74 377      
Charles 43 20 63 119 131 250 35 32 67 317      
Dorchester                          
whitetail 39 17 56 124 136 260 22 44 66 326      
sika 18 14 32 114 92 206 46 62 108 314      
Frederick 195 82 277 553 462 1015 123 152 275 1,290      
Garrett 276 92 368 544 0 544 179 0 179 723      
Harford 22 15 37 128 172 300 30 49 79 379      
Howard 12 10 22 70 95 165 * * * 165      
Kent 50 26 76 189 216 405 50 81 131 536      
Montgomery 44 30 74 132 139 271 23 26 49 320      
Prince George’s 7 8 15 66 65 131 * * * 131      
Queen Anne’s 45 17 62 163 242 405 39 60 99 504      
Somerset                          
whitetail 35 19 54 99 117 216 44 50 94 310      
sika 0 0 0 3 0 3 0 0 0 3      
St. Mary’s 27 22 49 82 110 192 13 36 49 241      
Talbot 28 20 48 107 157 264 33 36 69 333      
Washington 143 52 195 420 195 615 123 58 181 796      
Wicomico                          
whitetail 81 34 115 131 173 304 49 86 135 439      
sika 3 0 3 19 12 31 7 4 11 42      
Worcester                          
whitetail 63 38 101 175 192 367 61 68 129 496      
sika 0 0 0 4 4 8 0 0 0 8      
Total 1,531 694 2,225 4,632 3,939 8,571 1,178 1,115 2,293 10,864      
*Sunday hunting not permitted.                           

