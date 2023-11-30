Seska Lee Wins Spotlight with FansRevenue

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live cam industry veteran Seska Lee has been crowned winner of FansRevenue’s first high-profile contest for cam models and adult content creators. The 52-year-old performer has been in adult entertainment since 1998, making her one of the industry's pioneers worldwide. Earlier this year, she was nominated at the 2023 XBIZ Creator Awards and featured among the industry’s top earners.



“We are thrilled to have found Seska through this contest and, amazingly, it coincides with her 25th career anniversary,” says Olivier Tremblay, FansRevenue’s marketing director. “She’s a true ambassador for the whole cam industry, past, present and future. We feel it’s the start of a great partnership between Seska and FansRevenue to help further her monetize her loyal fanbase!”

Seska Lee is part of the TreasureCams agency led by award-winning performer Bella Vendetta, whom she considers a mentor, guiding her through an industry completely different from what it was in the late 1990s. She is also an avid fan of neoburlesque and was part of several troupes and productions over the years (The Coral Lees, Team Burlesque, Acme Burlesque).

She ran her own amateur adult website from 1998 to 2010. She then spent the next decade studying holistic well-being, working as an intimacy educator and speaking at conferences or universities about her life and career. She has been back in front of her webcam since 2020, fully embracing her body and age: “[Ultimately], I want to show that a woman with a natural body and gray hair can be vivaciously empowered [...] on her terms.”

An exclusive interview with Seska is available right now on FansRevenue’s blog . She will be hosting a live cam show on December 2nd, 2023. People can find her on Instagram , where she posts about her life as a woman passionate about healthy aging, wellness and pleasure. To learn more about Seska’s 25 years in the adult entertainment industry, visit: fansrevenue.com/seska-interview

What is FansRevenue?

FansRevenue is the #1 monetization platform for Cam Models, Adult Content Creators and influencers, powered by CrakRevenue and backed by over 13 years of digital marketing expertise. Using an innovative combination of influencer and affiliate marketing, FansRevenue helps content creators grow their fanbase and income by matching them with exclusive and lucrative opportunities. For more information: fansrevenue.com

