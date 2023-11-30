Property Development Finance: The Key to Successful Property Development Projects
As the demand for new properties continues to rise in Scotland, property developers are faced with the challenge of securing funding for their projects. To help navigate this process, Evolve Finance, a leading commercial finance brokerage firm, is sharing their expert tips on how to fund property development projects in Scotland.
Property development projects often require significant financial resources to get off the ground. In order to bridge the gap between the initial investment and the final sale or refinancing, many developers turn to different types of funding solutions. These types of loans have become increasingly popular in the UK, with a wide range of borrowing requirements and flexible repayment options.
Many developers struggle to secure the necessary funding to bring their projects to fruition. Evolve Finance recognizes this challenge and is dedicated to providing valuable insights, guidance and funding solutions to property developers in Scotland.
One of the key tips shared by Evolve Finance is to have a solid development appraisal in place. This includes conducting thorough market research and having a clear understanding of the potential risks and rewards of the project. With a well-crafted development appraisal, developers can present a strong case to potential lenders and investors, increasing their chances of securing funding.
Another important tip is to explore different funding options. Evolve Finance advises developers to speak with an experienced development finance broker and consider all potential types of funding that are available.
Different types of developments have their own set of requirements and benefits, and it is crucial for developers to carefully evaluate which option best suits their project.
If the borrowing requirement is between £50,000 to around £2,000,000 for a single unit buy to flip refurbishment, a bridge to let project, an auction property purchase, or a commercial to residential conversion, then this type of specialist development funding can be tailored to meet the specific needs of each project and in certain situations developers can borrow up to 100% of the property or land purchase price.
Or, on the other hand, if the borrowing requirement is between £750,000 to £30,000,000 and typically for a period between 12 and 30 months for a ground up residential development of 6 or more units or a large-scale commercial to residential conversion then traditional property development finance will be required. This type of loan is specifically designed for larger and more complex projects, with longer repayment terms and more stringent eligibility criteria.
All development finance lenders will assess the viability of the project and the borrower's experience to execute the project. This includes evaluating the property's potential for development and the borrower's experience in the industry. With the right documentation and a solid development appraisal, developers can secure the necessary funds to bring their projects to life.
According to industry experts, having access to different types of development finance has become an essential tool for property developers in the UK and can provide the necessary capital to acquire land, finance construction, and cover other expenses associated with property development. With a wide range of borrowing requirements and flexible repayment options, bridging and development finance have become the key to successful property development projects.
"Securing funding for property development projects can be a daunting task, but with the right approach and knowledge, it can be a smooth and successful process," says Iain Thompson of Evolve Finance. "At Evolve Finance, we are committed to helping property developers in Scotland achieve their goals by providing them with expert tips and guidance on funding their projects."
Most property development finance lenders generally require applicants to submit their applications through an experienced broker, Evolve Finance have over 30 years’ experience, are based in Glasgow, Scotland and cover the whole of the UK.
With their extensive experience and expertise in the financial industry, Evolve Finance is a valuable resource for property developers in Scotland. Their tips and advice can help developers overcome the challenges of funding and bring their property development projects to life. For more information, visit their website or contact their team directly.
Iain Thompson
