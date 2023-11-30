BARREL ENERGY UPDATE ON TITAN (X) SOUTH PROJECT

Las Vegas, NV., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrel Energy Inc., (OTC Markets: BRLL) (the “Company” or “BRLL”) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the Titan X South Lithium Project in Tanzania. The Company will refer to the property going forward as “Titan South.”



See Titan Projects Map (attached) with projects orientation in relation to the large play and the adjacent Titan 1 project.

The soil anomaly, outlined in green, runs North-South directly from Titan 1 to Titan South.

At present, the lithium-in-soil anomaly at Titan 1 is the largest worldwide, covering over 40 square miles (110 square kilometers) of continuous lithium (“Li”) values averaging over 4,000 ppm Li and containing high-grade areas where lithium values returned up to 4.82% Li2O (22,400 ppm Li).

Much of the Tian South Project remains unexplored and untested, however, new soil grid sampling during the month of October has now covered an area of approximately 4,200 acres (17 square kms).

The first two rounds of sampling revealed lithium in-soil values as high 2.5% Li2O (11,600 ppm Li) at Titan South with grades averaging over 3,900 ppm Li in a large area that appears to be the direct southward extension of the Titan 1 playa lithium anomaly. For comparison, the Thacker Pass pit contains 40 years of production and covers roughly 1,100 acres (4.44 sq Kms) and averages 3,160 ppm Li.

About Barrel: Barrel Energy Inc., (OTC Markets: BRLL) is focused on several ventures within the green energy and battery minerals sector and the rapid development of valuable production opportunities throughout North America and abroad.

