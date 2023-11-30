MITY Inc Welcomes a New CEO

OREM, Utah, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kevin McCoy has been appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of MITY Inc, the global market leader of exceptionally durable furnishings and equipment for event centers, hotels and restaurants, senior living centers, churches, and other B2B markets.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead an organization with such a long history and record of success,” said McCoy. “Over the last 36 years, MITY has established a reputation worldwide for durable furniture for commercial spaces. As we move forward, our focus remains on providing innovative and stylish solutions that elevate functionality and aesthetics.”

“I firmly believe that a company is a group of people working toward a common goal, and I’m excited to add my experience and expertise to help build upon the foundation the MITY Inc. team has laid.”



With over 25 years of experience, McCoy has worked with storied brands across the contract furniture industry and has extensive experience in developing and implementing strategies and tactics for multinational organizations. He enjoys developing people, culture and winning organizations.



McCoy was with Kimball International for over 21 years, including 16 years with their National Office Furniture brand, working his way up from a sales rep in NYC to President of the company. As President of National Office Furniture, McCoy was instrumental in driving operational efficiencies company-wide in manufacturing, global supply chain and multi-channel distribution. He led the company’s global strategies to elevate design, implement sustainability, and improve technology to position National as a forward thinker within the industry while achieving record breaking sales year after year and achieving benchmark financial performance.

Most recently, McCoy served as the CEO at Polyvision, a leading supplier of CeramicSteel for architecture, infrastructure, and commercial office products. As the new CEO of Mity Inc, McCoy will be relocating to Lehi, Utah and working from the Orem location full-time.

About MITY Inc.

The MITY family of products includes MityLite, Holsag, Bertolini, and Broda. MityLite manufactures award-winning furniture for the commercial marketplace. Holsag builds hardwood chairs for senior living, healthcare, education, government, and hospitality markets. Bertolini manufactures comfortable and durable seating for the worship market. Broda delivers a unique line of tilt-in-space positioning wheelchairs for senior living and healthcare. MITY Inc is based in Orem, Utah and has manufacturing and sales locations in Lindsay, Ontario; Kitchener, Ontario; and St. Louis, Missouri. Visit mityinc.com for more information.

