Dino Rizzo, Executive Director of ARC Churches, Shares Latest Unscripted Episode with Kevin Mawae

Dino Rizzo sits down with former NFL player Kevin Mawae for a wide-ranging discussion as part of the second episode of Season 3 of the UNSCRIPTED web series.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, the executive director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), Pastor Dino Rizzo, sat down with former NFL player Kevin Mawae for the second episode of Season 3 of the UNSCRIPTED web series.

Kevin, who retired after playing 16 seasons of professional football and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019, now serves as the head football coach at a private Christian school serving students from Pre-K through 12th grade.

Kevin found God while attending a service at Healing Place Church, which Dino Rizzo co-founded with his wife DeLynn. Then, the two started a friendship that lasted for years.

When Kevin attended the service, he was searching for answers and displayed a spiritual hunger and desire to understand the ways of God in a deeper, more personal way. He explains that that led him and his wife to commit to Jesus.

As Kevin explains to Dino Rizzo for the UNSCRIPTED episode:

“I never played for the fame. Once I became a believer, I knew this was a platform God had given me, and how I used it would be a reflection of my love for Him.”

Dino Rizzo and Kevin discussed a wide range of topics. Some of the topics included facing doubt while going through a personal tragedy, the principle of tithing and how they learned to give from a place of freedom and faith, how to let the best version of yourself shine through, how to be excellent at what you’re good at and not just focusing on improving your weaknesses, and how to leave a legacy with the next generation by mentoring them instead of being threatened by them.

Throughout the UNSCRIPTED series, Dino Rizzo visits church leaders and pastors worldwide for sit-down conversations.

UNSCRIPTED is a series of raw, honest discussions surrounding leadership, struggles, church planting, and relationships. The episodes are unscripted conversations between Dino Rizzo and his guests.

As Pastor Dino Rizzo explores throughout, the web series helps to expand the overall mission of ARC (Association of Related Churches) to support independent churches around the country in their aims to spread the word of Jesus.

ARC provides the financial and training support that these new church planters need to not only survive but thrive.

More information on ARC (Association of Related Churches) can be found on its website, arcchurches.com.

To watch the second episode of the third season of the UNSCRIPTED series featuring Dino Rizzo and Kevin Mawae, visit ARC’s YouTube page.

About Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a seasoned pastor with 35 years of ministry experience, co-founded Healing Place Church in 1993 with his wife, DeLynn, and served for over two decades as senior pastor. A strong believer in inspiring others to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo founded the organization “Servolution.” He’s co-founder and Executive Director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), overseeing 1000+ church plants worldwide while also serving on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands.