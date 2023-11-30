Distributed Acoustic Sensing Market Dynamics, Regulatory Frameworks, Growth, Challenges, Opportunities forecast to 2030
CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023
Distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) refers to optical fiber-based distributed acoustic sensor technology that converts ordinary optical fibers into highly sensitive acoustic sensors. It has wide applications in oil & gas operations, pipeline monitoring, border patrol, and structural health monitoring.
Market Dynamics:
The distributed acoustic sensing (DAS) market is driven by increasing oil & gas exploration activities around the world. Exploration of unconventional resources such as shale oil and gas has increased substantially over the past decade. DAS technology helps in continuous monitoring of oil & gas pipelines and facilities, thereby avoiding leakages. It also assists in border patrol by detecting intrusions underground. Favorable government initiatives for pipeline monitoring and increasing investment in research & development of advanced DAS systems are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.
According to Coherent Market Insights study, The global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market is expected to be valued at US$ 3,065.3 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period (2019-2027), as highlighted in a report published by Coherent Market Insights.
Growing Demand from Oil and Gas Industry
The oil and gas industry heavily relies on distributed acoustic sensing for monitoring pipeline conditions and leak detections. DAS systems provide continuous monitoring capabilities along the entire pipeline length to help detect any damages or leaks at an early stage. With aging oil and gas infrastructure and stricter safety and environmental regulations, oil and gas companies are increasingly adopting DAS systems for improved monitoring. The benefits of high spatial resolution, sensitivity in detecting small leaks, and ability to detect leaks beneath the ground or underwater are driving the adoption of DAS in oil and gas pipelines worldwide.
Rising Deployment in Perimeter and Border Security
Governments across countries are installing DAS-enabled cables along borders to monitor any unauthorized activities. DAS technology allows surveillance over hundreds of kilometers without needing physical sensors. The technology helps detect intrusions, movements on the perimeter in real-time. This helps border agencies to respond faster and enhance security. However, the high initial installation and infrastructure costs pose a restraint for widespread adoption of DAS especially in developing economies with limited security budgets.
Growing Potential in Infrastructure Monitoring
Beyond oil and gas pipelines, DAS technology is finding increasing usage for monitoring other large infrastructures like rail tracks, power cables, dams etc. Continuous monitoring helps detect damages, cracks or weaknesses in ageing infrastructure at an early stage and plan maintenance accordingly. This helps reduce disruptions and prevents catastrophic failures. The ability of a single DAS cable to monitor hundreds of kilometers of infrastructure with high sensitivity will drive its adoption across different sectors to enhance safety and asset integrity.
Rising Adoption of Optical Time Domain Reflectometry Applications
Traditional OTDR technology was limited due to inability to detect acoustic vibrations or changes along the optical fiber. However, DAS technology has enabled continuous and distributed OTDR monitoring along the entire fiber length. This has resulted in many new OTDR applications like leak detection, intruder alarms, equipment monitoring, structural health monitoring etc. Integration of DAS with OTDR is a growing trend as it leverages the benefits of both technologies for diverse measurement applications. Rising focus on asset health and process safety will further propel the OTDR applications of DAS.
The major players operating in the market include:
➱ Halliburton Co.
➱ Hifi Engineering Inc.
➱ Silixa Ltd.
➱ Schlumberger Limited
➱ Banweaver
➱ Omnisens SA
➱ Future Fibre Technologies Ltd.
➱ Baker Hughes Inc.
➱ Qintiq Group PLC
➱ Fotech Solutions Ltd.
These companies are focusing on new product development, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain their position in the market.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) Market, By Application
◘ Oilfield Services
◘ Pipeline Management
◘ Security and Surveillance
◘ Transport
Market segment by Region/Country including:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
