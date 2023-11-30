GEORGIA, November 30 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Plastic Express, a leader in the plastic resins shipping industry, will build a second shipping facility in Savannah, Georgia. The new location will create an estimated 200 new jobs and $80 million in investment in Chatham County.

“Job creators like Plastic Express choose to expand their footprints in Georgia because they know we're a great bet,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “More than 70 percent of last year's economic development projects were expansions of businesses already operating in our state. That's a testament to our incredible partnership approach and reliable infrastructure, like the Savannah port.”

Headquartered in Pasadena, Texas, Plastic Express was founded in 1970 and offers bulk trucking, bulk terminal, packaging, and warehousing services for the plastics industry across the country. In addition to plastic resins, the firm's PX Services unit handles non-plastic materials including steel, paper, lumber, and other industrial, consumer, and forest products. The company operates two existing facilities in Georgia that support more than 200 jobs.

“Savannah, Georgia, has presented a solid opportunity for investment in export logistic centers to complement the aggressive capability expansions at the port,” said Ray Hufnagel, President and CEO of Plastic Express. “Plastic Express has experienced success with our newest facility operating in Pooler, Georgia, and anticipates the same success with this second investment.”

“As resin and industrial product producers continue to diversify and strengthen their export channels, Plastic Express recognizes the need to customize and provide resilient transportation options for our customers,” said Jennifer Pittman Fussell, Chief Marketing Officer at Plastic Express. “This location, strategically located adjacent to the CSX operating yard and within five miles of the port, is the best-positioned logistic center in the region. We are aggressively pursuing these opportunities to support our customers’ needs in Savannah, and are ready to do so here.”

Plastic Express will construct the second of two facilities planned in Savannah at the Rockingham Farms Industrial Park. The 980,000-square-foot facility, strategically located within five miles of the Port of Savannah and served by CSX, is equipped with 104 dock doors and 7,200 container spots, with packing lines capable of packaging 4 million pounds of resin per day. Operations are expected to begin mid-2024.

“Today is a great day to celebrate the announcement that Plastic Express will expand with a new facility as the first employer to locate at Rockingham Farms and will provide 200 new jobs to the region,” said Savannah Economic Development Authority President and CEO Trip Tollison. “They have been and will continue to be a great partner.”

“This latest announcement underlines the strength of the logistics corridor moving exports from U.S. inland markets through Georgia to global destinations,” said Griff Lynch, President and CEO of the Georgia Ports Authority. “As one of the best-connected, gateway ports in the U.S., the Port of Savannah is ready to help Plastic Express succeed in a competitive environment.”

Senior Project Manager Dorie Bacon represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Savannah Economic Development Authority, Georgia Ports Authority, and Georgia Quick Start.

“We are excited that Plastic Express chose Georgia once again to expand their business,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia’s ports provide access to global markets, and our technical colleges and local partners are in lock-step on workforce development through programs like Georgia Quick Start and career exploration opportunities for high school students. Congratulations to Plastic Express and the teams who supported this great news!”

About Plastic Express

Plastic Express is dedicated to providing custom‐tailored and logistical solutions to fit customers’ needs. Since 1970, the company has met the bulk trucking, bulk terminal, packaging, and warehousing needs of the plastics industry. Plastic Express has expanded with PX Services Division, specializing in non‐plastic materials including steel, paper, lumber, and other industrial, consumer, and forest products. Plastic Express sets itself apart by on‐boarding new GPS equipment, maintaining excellent driver retention, and employing CSA scorecard to ensure the safety of its drivers and cargo.