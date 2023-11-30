DynTek and rSolutions Acquire Arctiq, a leading Cloud, DevOps, and Automation Solution Provider

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DynTek, Inc. and rSolutions, a leading provider of professional IT services, cybersecurity, and risk management solutions throughout North America, today announced they have acquired Arctiq, a leading Cloud, DevOps, and Automation Solution Integrator.



This strategic investment builds upon the merger of DynTek and rSolutions within the portfolio of Gallant Capital Partners in August 2023, emphasizing the companies' shared dedication to expanding their footprint in the cloud-based solutions sector and enriching their range of services for clients.

The acquisition of Arctiq addresses a robust market opportunity in cloud-based solutions. This strategic move demonstrates the combined entity’s growth strategy driven by continuous innovation, accretive organic expansion, operational improvements, and strategic acquisitions to strengthen its market position.

Arctiq, DynTek, and rSolutions will consolidate under a single brand presence, set to be announced in the forthcoming quarter. This investment marks a pivotal step in the ongoing expansion initiated with the integration of DynTek and rSolutions, who operate three Security Operations Centers throughout North America.

"By aligning with DynTek and rSolutions, Arctiq is well positioned to tap into significant growth opportunities including expansion of our offerings,” said Kam Sabouri, CEO of Arctiq. “We are excited to join forces to strengthen our leadership in the cloud and automation sector and bolster our cybersecurity offerings. Together, we aim to capitalize on the substantial market potential and continue delivering innovative solutions to our clients.”

“This strategic union brings together an exceptional range of expertise, capabilities, and customers – with no overlap – under one roof and soon, one unified brand,” said Paul Kerr, CEO of DynTek and rSolutions. “We are poised to unlock unprecedented opportunities, offering clients comprehensive solutions that address the full spectrum of their technology needs across the core areas of Enterprise Security, Modern Infrastructure, and Cloud. This integration marks the beginning of an exciting journey as we move forward together to deliver innovation, excellence, and value to our clients.”

‍About Arctiq

Founded in 2003, Arctiq is a leading Cloud, DevOps, and Automation Solution Integrator. We empower our clients to achieve high-velocity innovation with the latest emerging technologies that cater to their unique needs and challenges. The Arctiq team thrives on solving complex client challenges using game-changing technology and trending processes. To learn more about Arctiq, visit us at https://arctiq.ca/

About DynTek & rSolutions

Unified to empower security excellence through innovation and expertise, DynTek and rSolutions Corporation have merged to create a formidable presence in the IT services and cybersecurity industry. We deliver exceptional, cost-effective professional IT consulting services, end-to-end IT solutions, managed IT services, and IT product sales to clients throughout North America.

Our portfolio encompasses a wide range of technical expertise and strategic vendor partnerships, enabling us to provide comprehensive solutions that drive digital business transformation across areas such as IT Security, Modern Infrastructure, Data Center, and Cloud solutions.

Operating from our wholly owned and operated Security Operations Centers (SOCs) in the United States and Canada, we offer comprehensive 24/7/365 Managed Security Services to fortify our clients' cybersecurity posture and safeguard them from evolving threats.

As a unified entity, we bring a unique blend of expertise and resources to empower organizations in achieving their IT objectives, fostering innovation, maximizing technology investments, and reinforcing security in the digital era. Learn more about us at www.dyntek.com and www.rSolutions.com.

About Gallant Capital Partners

Gallant Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests in technology, business services, and industrial companies. Gallant executes on an operationally focused investment strategy with a priority on partnering closely with companies that can benefit from its extensive industry relationships and operating expertise. The firm partners with owners, founders, and management teams to maximize value and drive long-term, sustainable growth for its portfolio companies. Gallant was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.gallantcapital.com.

Media Inquiries:

Linda Ford

VP Marketing

DynTek

linda.ford@dyntek.com

(949) 836-8323