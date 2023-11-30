JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Shareholder Notice

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Update to Supplement: Shareholder Notice - effective from 14 December 2023

DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is to notify you that the Supplement for the following Sub-Fund will be updated on or about 14 December 2023:

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV - USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF



To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpm54532-shareholder-notice-jpm-etf-usd-emsb-en-1123.pdf

Enquiries:

JPMorgan

David Brigstocke

07830 316102

