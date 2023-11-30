BON Announces Advancement in Sulforaphane, Paving the Way for Rapid Development of Broccoli Extract Products

XI’AN, China, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) ("BON" or the "Company"), a leading bio-ingredient solution provider in the natural, health and personal care industry, announced an achievement in converting glucoraphanin into sulforaphane, an active ingredient in broccoli extract.



BON's dedicated R&D team has conducted extensive research, and completed the design of a new compound system, that, when introduced into the human body, integrates enzymes with broccoli extract, efficiently catalyzing glucoraphanin, a precursor, into sulforaphane. This technological advancement not only boosts the transformation rate and bioavailability of broccoli extract, but also reduces costs significantly, allowing for rapid market expansion. Additionally, it extends the shelf life of extract products, providing convenience to customers.

Based on this new design, BON plans to launch a series of new health supplement products under the registered trademark: Broclife® in areas of sleep improvement, digestive health, and immune health, seeking to meet the market demand for natural health products.

Recognized for its numerous health benefits such as antioxidant, anti-aging, anti-inflammatory effects, immune enhancement, inhibition of cancer cell replication, support for digestive health, and promotion of the central nervous system, broccoli extract is a highly valuable ingredient. However, its application has been limited due to challenges related to formulation effectiveness and the high costs involved in production.

Yongwei Hu, CEO & Chairman of BON, stated, "We believe that our new Broclife® products will address the challenges related to both effectiveness and costs in broccoli extract products, and play a crucial role in the global health market. With this innovation, BON hopes to unleash substantial growth with the hope to reach a projected of market of tens of millions of dollars over the next three years. This achievement will not only drive the Company's expansion but also deliver exceptional performance and value to our shareholders.”

About Bon Natural Life Limited ("BON")

BON is a Cayman Islands company engaged in the business of natural, health, and personal care industries. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.bnlus.com.

For more information, please contact:

Cindy Liu | IR

Email: bonnatural@appchem.cn

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.